why-obama-s-arrival-at-jkia-was-not-aired-live

SUMMARY Former US President Barrack Obama arrived in the country on Sunday afternoon His security detail was on point as usual but what stood out is that they were no live shots as his plane landed

Former US President Barrack Obama arrived in the country on Sunday afternoon and unlike his previous visit in 2015, there was less pomp and colour.

His security detail was on point as usual but what stood out is that they were no live shots as his plane landed. ​

Reports indicate that this was actually the plan as organisers wanted this particular visit to be a somewhat private affair.

Journalists were kept quite a distance from the runway and most had to strategically position their cameras along the road to capture Obama’s motorcade.

Obama will be in the country for two days and he will meet President Uhuru Kenyatta and NASA leader Raila Odinga.

He will then depart for Siaya County where he is scheduled to officially launch the Sauti Kuu foundation and open a sports center.

See Also: Bold Kenyan lights up social media with humorous question to Uhuru

Prior to his visit, Obama had stated his excitement at visiting the continent, lauding the culture and diversity.

“This week, I’m traveling to Africa for the first time since I left office – a continent of wonderful diversity, thriving culture, and remarkable stories,” he wrote on his official Twitter page.