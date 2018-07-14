+ Post your Story

REVEALED: How Manchester United missed the chance to sign Mbappe for just five million euros
By Robert Abong'o | Updated Jul 14, 2018 at 13:34 EAT
Kylian Mbappe was scouted by Man United [COURTESY]
Manchester United apparently missed out on the chance to sign French wonderkid Kylian Mbappe 

The Frenchman is the hottest property in world football at the moment and will complete his permanent move to PSG this summer

Kylian Mbappe could have easily become a Manchester United player before the world knew about him.

The teenager is currently having the time of his life in Russia, waiting to play in the final against Croatia on Sunday.

Actually, if he wins or plays exceptionally well in the final, he could receive the World Cup Golden Ball award at just the tender age of 19.

According to Mirror, Mbappe was watched by Man United legend Ryan Giggs, who immediately thought of bringing him to Old Trafford the moment he saw him play.

"I watched Mbappe play a year ago. I was watching him and Gabriel Jesus with the chief scout and it was a no-brainer. It was just like, 'Get them',” said Giggs as seen on Mirror.

Giggs is said to have urged the club to sign Mbappe at any cost since, at that particular moment, he would have been available on the cheap.

"It would have cost £5million or something - get them, loan them back - and that's where the recruitment could have been better,” Giggs added.

Unfortunately, this was not done and Mbappe went on to become the rising star every top European club craves. 

