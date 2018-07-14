+ Post your Story

Chelsea appoint new manager
By Vincent Kejitan | Updated Jul 14, 2018 at 11:40 EAT
Chelsea FC on Saturday confirmed the appointment of former Napoli Manager Maurizio Sarri

It was also revealed that former club legend Gianfranco Zola will be his assistant

Chelsea FC on Saturday confirmed the appointment of former Napoli Manager Maurizio Sarri to take over reigns from Antonio Conte.

Through its official page, the London-based club announced that Sarri has signed a three-year deal.

It was also revealed that former club legend Gianfranco Zola will be his assistant.

Sarri has a distinguished football career that spreads over 13 years and he will be expected to restore some pride at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea finished 5th in the 2017/2018 English Premier League and billionaire owner Roman Abramovich will be looking to get back to the Champions League as well as bridge the gap between the blues and the Manchester clubs.


Conte was sacked by Chelsea for his alienation of several players and it is also believed that the fact that he allowed star forward Diego Costa to depart played a significant part in their woes last season.

During his time in Italy, Sarri managed several clubs but his time at Napoli brought him the most glory and last season he narrowly missed out on the Scudetto to eventual winners Juventus.


His appointment will certainly make the EPL more competitive as it already boasts of having renowned managers like Jose Mourinho, Mauricio Pochettino, Unai Emery, Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola.

