News
Mark your calendar - Here’s when Cristiano Ronaldo will be unveiled as a Juventus player
By Robert Abong'o | Updated Jul 14, 2018 at 11:15 EAT
Jerseys are already being printed [COURTESY]
SUMMARY

Cristiano Ronaldo is set to be unveiled as a Juventus player 

He completed the move to Juventus after winning three consecutive Champions League titles with Real Madrid 

After completing a shocking 105 million euro move from Spanish giants Real Madrid to Italian Champions Juventus, Cristiano Ronaldo’s unveiling date has been revealed.

English sports outlet Mirror reports that the 33-year-old will be unveiled as a Juventus player on July 16.

Ronaldo scored a total of 451 goals in 438 appearances for Real Madrid, winning four Ballon d'Ors and guiding them to three successive Champions League titles.

See Also: PHOTOS: Cristiano Ronaldo enjoys holiday with stunning girlfriend after World Cup defeat


His move to Turin closes the curtains on an illustrious nine-year career in Spain.

See Also: Ladies brace yourselves, Cristiano Ronaldo is set to have his own reality show


He is set to be presented to the Juventus fans at around 6:30 pm at the Juventus stadium.


See Also: Cristiano Ronaldo has already had Juventus medical, claims former board member

“Real Madrid CF communicates that, in response to the will and request expressed by the player Cristiano Ronaldo, he has agreed to transfer to Juventus FC. Today, Real Madrid wants to express its gratitude to a player who has proved to be the best in the world and who has marked one of the brightest times in the history of our club and world football. Beyond the conquered titles, the trophies achieved and the triumphs achieved in the playing fields during these 9 years, Cristiano Ronaldo has been an example of dedication, work, responsibility, talent and improvement,” read part of a statement Real Madrid issued after his departure. 

