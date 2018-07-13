+ Post your Story

For Enquiries Chat with us on Whatsapp on 0712 538 802

Sports
Stop zooming in on beautiful women - World Cup broadcasters warned
By Vincent Kejitan | Updated Jul 13, 2018 at 12:44 EAT
stop-zooming-in-on-beautiful-women-world-cup-broadcasters-warned
A Poland fan at the World Cup
SUMMARY

FIFA's Head of Sustainability and Diversity Federico Addiechi this week asked broadcasters of the 2018 World Cup not to focus too much on women

It is common for directors to televise various shots of fans to capture emotion and mood

FIFA's Head of Sustainability and Diversity Federico Addiechi this week asked broadcasters of the 2018 World Cup not to focus too much on women in the stands during the tournament.

Addiechi noted that this was in line with cutting sexism in football, saying coverage should mainly focus on what is happening on the pitch.

It is common for directors to televise various shots of fans to capture emotion and mood but you may have noticed that some channels often zoom in on drop-dead gorgeous ladies during the match to bring some ‘excitement’.

See Also: Here’s the referee who’ll take charge of the World Cup final

Football Against Racism in Europe (FARE), a body which observes the behavior of fans during such tournaments revealed that there were several cases of women being accosted during the global showpiece.


Piara Powar, FARE executive director, however, praised the host nation Russia noting that all fans were warmly welcomed and enjoyed their stay throughout the month.

See Also: Millicent Omanga explains her World Cup trip to Russia

“The Russian people played a magnificent role in making people feel welcome. There were no issues to report on Russians inside stadiums.

“We hope that this World Cup will have a long-term impact on Russian society."

He added: “The Russian state together with the Russian Football Union did quite a lot of work in terms of ruling off individuals that there were concerns about.

See Also: PHOTOS: See how England players were comforted by hot WAGS after loss to Croatia

“A number of individuals were denied their FAN IDs. All this combined led to quite a good tournament.”



Do you have stories, videos or pictures you would like to share with the world?

Simply click on Post Your Story button placed at the top of the website



World Cup
Women
Zooming
Fans
Russia 2018
This is a citizen journalism website. The views expressed here do not represent that of the Standard Group Ltd. Read the terms and conditions
COMMENTS
Latest Stories
Popular Stories
Featured Sections
Related Stories
dp-ruto-torn-between-france-and-croatia-kenyans-hilariously-help-him-decide

News

DP Ruto torn between France and Croatia – Kenyans hilariously 'help' him decide

By Robert Abong'o | Thu 12 Jul 2018 11:14am

photos-the-mps-who-traveled-to-russia-for-world-cup

News

PHOTOS: The MPs who traveled to Russia for World Cup

By Fay Ngina | Thu 12 Jul 2018 10:41am

ole-lenku-bitten-by-football-bug-shows-kajiado-residents-how-it-s-done-photos

Editors Choice

Ole Lenku bitten by football bug, shows Kajiado residents how it's done [PHOTOS]

By Peterson Githaiga | Thu 12 Jul 2018 08:37am

More From This Author
stop-zooming-in-on-beautiful-women-world-cup-broadcasters-warned

Sports

Stop zooming in on beautiful women - World Cup broadcasters warned

By Vincent Kejitan | Fri 13 Jul 2018 12:44pm

what-if-they-leave-home-annoyed-at-each-other-kenyans-question-lulu-abdalla-partnership

Entertainment

What if they leave home annoyed at each other? Kenyans question Lulu, Abdalla partnership

By Vincent Kejitan | Fri 13 Jul 2018 09:23am

millicent-omanga-explains-her-world-cup-trip-to-russia

News

Millicent Omanga explains her World Cup trip to Russia

By Vincent Kejitan | Fri 13 Jul 2018 08:13am

Top Contibutors
Brian Onyiego

Brian Onyiego

francis wambua

francis wambua

Dominic kule

Dominic kule

Quincy%20Charles Ochieng

Quincy%20Charles Ochieng

Hudson Mukanzi

Hudson Mukanzi

Peter Oteng Ochieng

Peter Oteng Ochieng