This is how tense Lamu Senator Loitiptip was in court before he lost his seat [PHOTOS]

SUMMARY Lamu Senator Anwar Loitiptip looked tense during a judgement of an appeal seeking to nullify his election at the Court of Appeal in Mombasa County on Thursday 12th July. The judgment made the Senator unease as his election was nullified

Waiting for a judge to pronounce judgement in a case where the stakes are high can be nerve-wracking as Lamu Senator Anwar Loitiptip found yesterday.

When the hour of reckoning came, Mr Loitiptip became the first senator in the current Parliament to lose his seat. ​

PHOTOS - [Kelvin Karani/STANDARD]

