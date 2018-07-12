+ Post your Story

DP Ruto torn between France and Croatia – Kenyans hilariously 'help' him decide
By Robert Abong'o | Updated Jul 12, 2018 at 11:14 EAT
dp-ruto-torn-between-france-and-croatia-kenyans-hilariously-help-him-decide
DP Ruto at a past event [COURTESY]
SUMMARY

Deputy President William Ruto is a passionate football fan, no doubt about it.

As the 2018 World Cup in Russia prepares to close its curtains on Sunday, everyone who has followed the mesmerising tournament from the start is either settled on France or Croatia.

Le Bleus and ‘Vatreni’ earned spots in the final after taking out Belgium and England respectively.

A second-half header from Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti was enough to knock out Roberto Martinez’s men while a Mario Mandukic strike deep into extra time sealed a spot in the last two for Zlatko Dalic’s side.


DP Ruto, through a post on his Twitter handle, declared his support for the presumed ‘underdog’ Croatia but seemed torn on who to really support.

“Torn between France,the only African team in the finals, and Croatia, my favourite & underdog I guess Croatia is my team for finals! Meanwhile congrats brits for a good show. Brexit it was!” wrote the DP.

Kenyans, as usual, took the opportunity to ‘help’ the DP choose a team with savage responses. Here’s a sample:

Just say you have a crush on the Croatian president my fren, don't mix us. ????????????— .? r ? ? ? ? (@atticus_ke) July 11, 2018

Unatangatanga hata kwa World Cup ????????????????? tangaza msimamo.

— #QueenLindah???? (@LindahMbaisi) July 11, 2018

Croatia will win it. France wangoje 2022 tukilipa hiyo deni.— k. muth (@4four_30am) July 11, 2018

My Brother, H.E. Hustler, if France win you buy me chicken chicken
???????? ???????? ????????
AMA namna gani?? pic.twitter.com/dkPshSOFWG— S?u?n?r?i?s?e? N?a?t?i?o?n? |???????? (@DavidKyaloM) July 11, 2018

The person who runs this page also knows the dp mind or saa zingine unapost zako pia..— Moses mbogo (@moses_mbogo) July 11, 2018

England is not = Britain— Laikipian Spirit (@AlexNdungu) July 11, 2018


