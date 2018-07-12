PHOTOS: The MPs who traveled to Russia for World Cup

SUMMARY A number of Kenyan legislators traveled to Russia to enjoy the World Cup tournament Nominated Senator Millicent Omanga and Siaya Senator James Orengo are among those who traveled to Russia

A number of Kenyan legislators traveled to Russia to enjoy the World Cup tournament.



Nominated Senator Millicent Omanga and Siaya Senator James Orengo are among those who traveled to Russia. ​





Other MPs included; Sports chair committee Victor Munyaka, Sylvanus Maritim, Peter Kaluma and Wafula Wamunyinyi.

Kakamega Senator Cleopha Malala, Kericho Senator Aaron Cheruyiot and Nominated Senator Judy Pareno are already in Moscow.

Senate Clerk and Parliamentary Service Commission Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Jeremiah Nyegenye, said that the Legislators ride to Russia is hot a holiday but a chance for them to understand to host such international tournaments.

“It is their responsibility to understand sports, how to host such international tournaments. This is not a holiday and it is too simplistic to look at it as a joyrider mission,” said Njegenye.





However, Sports CS Rashid Achesa said that officials from his ministry were not included in the trip.





"We were invited but opted out. It is too expensive and a waste of money… Many others are in Russia but they may have traveled on their own,” said Mr Achesa.





