+ Post your Story

For Enquiries Chat with us on Whatsapp on 0712 538 802

News
5.9 billion asset recovery pending cases in court, EACC
By Timothy Kimaiyo | Updated Jul 12, 2018 at 09:25 EAT
5-9-billion-asset-recovery-pending-cases-in-court-eacc
Lands Cabinet Secretary Faridah Karoney with EACC
SUMMARY

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission has said it has got 352 Assets Recovery cases pending in court whose value is estimated at Ksh 5.9 billion

The Commission says that it has got preventive measures to ensure that public resources are used appropriately

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission has said it has got 352 Assets Recovery cases pending in court whose value is estimated at Ksh 5.9 billion.

The Commission whose mandate is to promote integrity and combat corruption through law enforcement, prevention and education has been in the limelight for failing to deliver on its mandate due to increased corruption allegations in the country. 

Through its annual reports, it shows that the process has been compromised as a result of politicians who are trying settle down political wars. 

See Also: OPINION: A case of self-evaluation as we mark African Anti-Corruption Day

The Commission says that it has got preventive measures to ensure that public resources are used appropriately. 

This happens the day when Africans are in various meetings to expose corruption cases by engaging in forums on how to end the menace.

In Kenya, the public are meeting in Ufungamano House in Nairobi to discuss matters corruption that is currently facing different stakeholders in the country.

See Also: War on graft cannot be used to embarrass Governors - CoG

Speaking during the African Anti-Corruption Day, EACC Commissioner, Dr. Dabar Maalim, said that corruption really affects the poor.

''Corruption hits hardest the poor, let's join hands as Kenyans in the fight against graft even as we celebrate Africa Anti-Corruption Day today'', he said

He added that the commission knows its mandate and it is not a political office that is used to settle political wars.

See Also: William Ruto - I have never ever been involved in any form of corruption

Furthermore, the Commission in its financial year 2016/2017,traced unexplained and illegally acquired assets worth over Ksh 4.9 billion and it is committed to recovering more assets by putting measures in place to promote transparency.

Do you have stories, videos or pictures you would like to share with the world?

Simply click on Post Your Story button placed at the top of the website



EACC
corruption
court
pending cases
This is a citizen journalism website. The views expressed here do not represent that of the Standard Group Ltd. Read the terms and conditions
COMMENTS
Latest Stories
Popular Stories
Featured Sections
Related Stories
bold-kenyans-take-on-orengo-for-defending-governor-facing-corruption-charges

News

Bold Kenyans take on Orengo for defending Governor facing corruption charges

By Vincent Kejitan | Sat 07 Jul 2018 02:27pm

mixed-reaction-after-cj-maraga-s-handshake-with-otiende-amollo-s-son

News

Mixed reaction after CJ Maraga's ‘handshake’ with Otiende Amollo’s son

By Ureport | Thu 28 Jun 2018 11:04am

corruption-a-tie-that-binds

News

Corruption: A tie that binds

By Ambei Milimu | Wed 27 Jun 2018 11:09am

More From This Author
miss-langata-prison-converts-to-islam-enrolls-theology-course-ahead-of-sentencing

News

Miss Langata Prison converts to Islam, enrolls theology course ahead of sentencing

By Fay Ngina | Thu 12 Jul 2018 02:50pm

jaguar-seriously-injured-after-fight-with-city-county-officers-in-marikiti-market

News

Jaguar seriously injured after fight with City County Officers in Marikiti Market

By Fay Ngina | Thu 12 Jul 2018 01:48pm

video-two-wakanda-men-storm-nakuru-supermarket-half-naked

Entertainment

VIDEO: Two ‘Wakanda’ men storm Nakuru Supermarket half-naked

By Fay Ngina | Thu 12 Jul 2018 11:24am

Top Contibutors
Brian Onyiego

Brian Onyiego

francis wambua

francis wambua

Dominic kule

Dominic kule

Quincy%20Charles Ochieng

Quincy%20Charles Ochieng

Brian Oloo

Brian Oloo

Hudson Mukanzi

Hudson Mukanzi