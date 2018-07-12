5.9 billion asset recovery pending cases in court, EACC

SUMMARY The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission has said it has got 352 Assets Recovery cases pending in court whose value is estimated at Ksh 5.9 billion The Commission says that it has got preventive measures to ensure that public resources are used appropriately

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission has said it has got 352 Assets Recovery cases pending in court whose value is estimated at Ksh 5.9 billion.

The Commission whose mandate is to promote integrity and combat corruption through law enforcement, prevention and education has been in the limelight for failing to deliver on its mandate due to increased corruption allegations in the country. ​

Through its annual reports, it shows that the process has been compromised as a result of politicians who are trying settle down political wars.

The Commission says that it has got preventive measures to ensure that public resources are used appropriately.

This happens the day when Africans are in various meetings to expose corruption cases by engaging in forums on how to end the menace.

In Kenya, the public are meeting in Ufungamano House in Nairobi to discuss matters corruption that is currently facing different stakeholders in the country.

Speaking during the African Anti-Corruption Day, EACC Commissioner, Dr. Dabar Maalim, said that corruption really affects the poor.

''Corruption hits hardest the poor, let's join hands as Kenyans in the fight against graft even as we celebrate Africa Anti-Corruption Day today'', he said

He added that the commission knows its mandate and it is not a political office that is used to settle political wars.

Furthermore, the Commission in its financial year 2016/2017,traced unexplained and illegally acquired assets worth over Ksh 4.9 billion and it is committed to recovering more assets by putting measures in place to promote transparency.

