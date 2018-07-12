+ Post your Story

Ole Lenku bitten by football bug, shows Kajiado residents how it's done [PHOTOS]
By Peterson Githaiga | Updated Jul 12, 2018 at 08:37 EAT
ole-lenku-bitten-by-football-bug-shows-kajiado-residents-how-it-s-done-photos
Ole Lenku juggles the ball [STANDARD]
SUMMARY

Kajiado Governor Ole Lenku on Wednesday displayed his football juggling skills to Kajiado residents

He was accompanied by Senator Philip Mpayae, who also showed skills in another sport 

The World Cup fever spread very fast to all corners of the world, and Kenya was no exemption, over the past few weeks. Some engaged in football banter while others turned to gambling.

But a different football bug bit Kajiado Governor Ole Lenku and Senator Philip Mpayae.

While Mr Lenku juggled the ball with his feet to good effect, Mr Mpayae displayed his volleyball skills.

See Also: PHOTOS: See how England players were comforted by hot WAGS after loss to Croatia


See Also: DP Ruto torn between France and Croatia – Kenyans hilariously 'help' him decide



The young man on the far left showed them how professionals do it.

See Also: PHOTOS: The MPs who traveled to Russia for World Cup





PICTURES BY PETERSON GITHAIGA/STANDARD 

