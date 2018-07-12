Ole Lenku bitten by football bug, shows Kajiado residents how it's done [PHOTOS]

SUMMARY Kajiado Governor Ole Lenku on Wednesday displayed his football juggling skills to Kajiado residents He was accompanied by Senator Philip Mpayae, who also showed skills in another sport

The World Cup fever spread very fast to all corners of the world, and Kenya was no exemption, over the past few weeks. Some engaged in football banter while others turned to gambling.

But a different football bug bit Kajiado Governor Ole Lenku and Senator Philip Mpayae. ​

While Mr Lenku juggled the ball with his feet to good effect, Mr Mpayae displayed his volleyball skills.













The young man on the far left showed them how professionals do it.

















PICTURES BY PETERSON GITHAIGA/STANDARD

