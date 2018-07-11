murkomen-roasted-for-posting-this-before-france-vs-belgium-tie

SUMMARY Senator Kipchumba Murkomen was on Tuesday bashed over a tweet before France met Belgium in a World Cup semi-final tie Belgium started off brightly, dominating the early exchanges, but France slowly grew into the game

Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen was on Tuesday bashed over a tweet before France met Belgium in a World Cup semi-final tie.



“Help me decide between Pogba and Lukaku. Who should I support ?” he wrote. ​

The Senator was undecided on whether to back Les Blues or the Red Devils but this did not go down well with one netizen who pointed out the leader’s inconsistency throughout the tournament.

“Kwani hunanga musimamo, ulianza nigeria, ukaenda mexico, then brazil na sasa uko hapa, hata hujui usimame na gani.

“Wacha kutanga tanga! we support William (Ruto) tu,” wrote Mwangi Gichumbi.

(Don’t you have a stand? You started with Nigeria, shifted to Mexico then Brazil and here you are telling us you don’t know which team to support. Stop loitering. Just support William).

Murkomen later posted a photo donning a France jersey and it was clear he had finally made a choice.





At the St Petersburg Stadium in Russia, the match went on as planned as the two star-studded teams battled each other for a coveted spot in the World Cup final.

Belgium started off brightly, dominating the early exchanges, but France slowly grew into the game, often catching their opponents on the break.

Early in the second half, Les Blues got a corner and it was swung towards the near post by Antoine Griezmann.

Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti rose highest to nod home and France held on to that goal to claim a place in the Sunday final where they will meet either Croatia or England.





