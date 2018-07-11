+ Post your Story

For Enquiries Chat with us on Whatsapp on 0712 538 802

News
Khalwale poses a question to President Uhuru over agreement to recover billions
By Timothy Kimaiyo | Updated Jul 11, 2018 at 08:43 EAT
khalwale-poses-a-question-to-president-uhuru-over-agreement-to-recover-billions
CS Health Cecily Kariuki shakes hand with Switzerl
SUMMARY

Boni Khalwale has posed a question to President Uhuru Kenyatta on whether the agreement signed to recover Sh 72 billion loot practical or a PR stunt

Through his twitter handle, Khalwale said that the same kind of agreement was made 3 years ago but so far, nothing has changed

Former Kakamega County Senator Boni Khalwale has posed a question to President Uhuru Kenyatta on whether the agreement signed to recover Sh 72 billion loot practical or a PR stunt.

Through his twitter handle, Khalwale said that the same kind of agreement was made 3 years ago but so far, nothing has changed.

''Mr President [email protected] in August 2015, when Obama (then POTUS) came to Kenya, u signed a 29 point anti corruption cooperation agreement between Kenya & the US. Nothing changed! Is this yet another PR stint'' read the tweet.

See Also: Is Jubilee Party living a political lie?

President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Swiss counterpart, Alain Berset signed an agreement on Monday that clears the way for the recovery of resources stolen and hidden in Switzerland.

Past reports have indicated that the amount stashed by Kenyans and rushed to Swiss accounts is estimated to be between Sh50 billion and Sh72billion.

See Also: Female pilot dismisses reports of flying Uhuru to the US

Do you have stories, videos or pictures you would like to share with the world?

Simply click on Post Your Story button placed at the top of the website



Boni Khalwale
President Uhuru
billions
recover
This is a citizen journalism website. The views expressed here do not represent that of the Standard Group Ltd. Read the terms and conditions
COMMENTS
Latest Stories
Popular Stories
Featured Sections
Related Stories
five-possible-results-of-uhuru-ruto-brawl

Politics

Five possible results of Uhuru-Ruto brawl

By Charles Bazenga | Wed 27 Jun 2018 10:59am

bold-university-student-lights-up-social-media-takes-on-khalwale-in-twitter-brawl

News

Bold university student lights up social media, takes on Khalwale in Twitter brawl

By Vincent Kejitan | Mon 25 Jun 2018 04:32pm

has-uhuru-and-ruto-fallen-out-over-2022

Politics

Has Uhuru and Ruto fallen out over 2022?

By Andrew Onsongo | Tue 19 Jun 2018 09:19am

More From This Author
how-to-easily-make-sh-50-000-in-two-weeks

Lifestyle

How to easily make Sh 50,000 in two weeks

By Nessa Shera | Wed 11 Jul 2018 08:46am

khalwale-poses-a-question-to-president-uhuru-over-agreement-to-recover-billions

News

Khalwale poses a question to President Uhuru over agreement to recover billions

By Timothy Kimaiyo | Wed 11 Jul 2018 08:43am

war-on-graft-cannot-be-used-to-embarrass-governors-cog

News

War on graft cannot be used to embarrass Governors - CoG

By Timothy Kimaiyo | Tue 10 Jul 2018 03:19pm

Top Contibutors
Brian Onyiego

Brian Onyiego

francis wambua

francis wambua

Dominic kule

Dominic kule

Quincy%20Charles Ochieng

Quincy%20Charles Ochieng

Hudson Mukanzi

Hudson Mukanzi

Peter Oteng Ochieng

Peter Oteng Ochieng