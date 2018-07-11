khalwale-poses-a-question-to-president-uhuru-over-agreement-to-recover-billions

SUMMARY Boni Khalwale has posed a question to President Uhuru Kenyatta on whether the agreement signed to recover Sh 72 billion loot practical or a PR stunt Through his twitter handle, Khalwale said that the same kind of agreement was made 3 years ago but so far, nothing has changed

Former Kakamega County Senator Boni Khalwale has posed a question to President Uhuru Kenyatta on whether the agreement signed to recover Sh 72 billion loot practical or a PR stunt.

Through his twitter handle, Khalwale said that the same kind of agreement was made 3 years ago but so far, nothing has changed. ​

''Mr President [email protected] in August 2015, when Obama (then POTUS) came to Kenya, u signed a 29 point anti corruption cooperation agreement between Kenya & the US. Nothing changed! Is this yet another PR stint'' read the tweet.

President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Swiss counterpart, Alain Berset signed an agreement on Monday that clears the way for the recovery of resources stolen and hidden in Switzerland.

Past reports have indicated that the amount stashed by Kenyans and rushed to Swiss accounts is estimated to be between Sh50 billion and Sh72billion.

See Also: Female pilot dismisses reports of flying Uhuru to the US