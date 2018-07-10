otiende-amollo-mourns-death-of-close-family-member

Rarieda MP Otiende Amollo is mourning the demise of his sister-in-law
He eulogized the deceased as a brave lady who had battled the disease to the very end
The legislator took to social media to break the news, revealing that cancer had robbed him of a loved one.
Amollo eulogized the deceased as a brave lady who had battled the disease to the very end.
“It is another sad day when Cancer has claimed my Sister-in-Law! You have fought bravely, like the Heroines of Yore!
“You have gone in Faith with The Lord! Ywe Mayom Catherine Anyango Amollo,” he wrote.
Kenyans poured their messages of condolence to the MP, comforting him during this difficult period.
Here are some of the comments:
Take heart Mheshimiwa , pole sanaJuly 10, 2018
Pole to the family https://t.co/YzS8YZT6Id what it takes in the house to ensure our hospitals are equipped .Poleni— David Ngure Nganga (@sirngure) July 10, 2018
My condolences.— Johnie Carson (@johnie_carson) July 10, 2018
condolences mheshmiwa and family— Robyn Njugush (@njugush513) July 10, 2018
Pole Mheshimiwa. Kindly build for us a cancer excellence center in RARIEDA. I believe you can do it— PEACE COBBLER (@BonfaceAyega) July 10, 2018
Pole Mheshimiwa for losing s dear one Catherine Anyango Amollo..Rip.— Agwas Tecknologi (@OkalGeoffrey2) July 10, 2018
My condolences Mheshimiwa
Take heart....may her rest in eternal peace!— Nyabuto (@NyabutoJoseph1) July 10, 2018
