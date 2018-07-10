PHOTOS: Cristiano Ronaldo enjoys holiday with stunning girlfriend after World Cup defeat

SUMMARY Cristiano Ronaldo could be headed to Italian Champions Juventus, according to reports But before he does that, he has decided to take some time away with his wife and child in Greece

As speculation about his reported 88 million euro move to Juventus gains momentum, five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo has decided to take a break.

The 33-year-old was spotted relaxing in Greece with stunning wife Georgina Rodrguez on July 10. ​

He is currently recovering after featuring for the Portugal national team in the World Cup, managing to score 4 goals before they were eliminated by Uruguay in the round of 16.





He had hinted about a possible transfer after Los Blancos’ 3-1 humbling of Liverpool at Kiev in the Champions League final.





“It was very nice to be at Real Madrid,” said Ronaldo after the final and promised to give more details after.







This is not the first time the born goal scorer has been linked with a move away from Madrid.

