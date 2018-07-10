+ Post your Story

For Enquiries Chat with us on Whatsapp on 0712 538 802

News
Githurai girl Gracious Amani signed by popular record label, gets new name
By Vincent Kejitan | Updated Jul 10, 2018 at 10:55 EAT
githurai-girl-gracious-amani-signed-by-popular-record-label-gets-new-name
Gracious Amani with Vivian in studio
SUMMARY

Gracious Amani has joined record label Pine Creek

The company took to social media to express their delight in signing Amani who will now be known as Amani G

Gracious Amani, the young girl who wowed the country with her incredible vocal range by doing Alicia Keys’ ‘Girl on Fire’ rendition has joined record label Pine Creek.

The company took to social media to express their delight in signing Amani who will now be known as Amani G.

See Also: Family of Githurai girl who went viral after singing Alicia Key's 'Girl on Fire' song received threats

“We have had a number of studio sessions with Amani G and can confirm that she will grow into a force to reckon with in music! We wish her the best of luck!

“Her talent has finally found a home where it will be nurtured to levels unimagined!

“Ladies and Gents... join us in welcoming Amani G to our Record Label!” announced Pine Creek.

See Also: Alicia Keys finally recognizes Githurai girl who did her ‘Girl on Fire’ song

A fortnight ago, American singer Alicia Keys recognized Amani’s efforts through an Instagram post.

The RnB sensation posted the video of the girl singing and captioned it “Look at this beautiful soul!! SHINE!!!!"

See Also: Video of young Githurai girl singing Alicia Keys ‘Girl on Fire’ goes viral

Ever since her video went viral, Amani has been the talk of town and local musician Vivian went ahead to record a song with her.

Do you have stories, videos or pictures you would like to share with the world?

Simply click on Post Your Story button placed at the top of the website



Gracious Amani
Githurai Girl
Alicia Keys
Girl on fire
This is a citizen journalism website. The views expressed here do not represent that of the Standard Group Ltd. Read the terms and conditions
COMMENTS
Latest Stories
Popular Stories
Featured Sections
More From This Author
chinese-firm-running-sgr-given-72-hour-deadline

News

Chinese firm running SGR given 72-hour deadline

By Paul Wafula | Tue 10 Jul 2018 12:09pm

githurai-girl-gracious-amani-signed-by-popular-record-label-gets-new-name

News

Githurai girl Gracious Amani signed by popular record label, gets new name

By Vincent Kejitan | Tue 10 Jul 2018 10:55am

the-coma-inducing-drug-used-to-spike-drinks-in-night-clubs

News

The coma-inducing drug used to spike drinks in night clubs

By Vincent Kejitan | Mon 09 Jul 2018 02:03pm

Top Contibutors
Brian Onyiego

Brian Onyiego

francis wambua

francis wambua

Dominic kule

Dominic kule

Quincy%20Charles Ochieng

Quincy%20Charles Ochieng

Hudson Mukanzi

Hudson Mukanzi

Peter Oteng Ochieng

Peter Oteng Ochieng