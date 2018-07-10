Githurai girl Gracious Amani signed by popular record label, gets new name

SUMMARY Gracious Amani has joined record label Pine Creek The company took to social media to express their delight in signing Amani who will now be known as Amani G

Gracious Amani, the young girl who wowed the country with her incredible vocal range by doing Alicia Keys’ ‘Girl on Fire’ rendition has joined record label Pine Creek.



​

The company took to social media to express their delight in signing Amani who will now be known as Amani G.

“We have had a number of studio sessions with Amani G and can confirm that she will grow into a force to reckon with in music! We wish her the best of luck!

“Her talent has finally found a home where it will be nurtured to levels unimagined!

“Ladies and Gents... join us in welcoming Amani G to our Record Label!” announced Pine Creek.

A fortnight ago, American singer Alicia Keys recognized Amani’s efforts through an Instagram post.

The RnB sensation posted the video of the girl singing and captioned it “Look at this beautiful soul!! SHINE!!!!"

Ever since her video went viral, Amani has been the talk of town and local musician Vivian went ahead to record a song with her.

