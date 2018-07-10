+ Post your Story

For Enquiries Chat with us on Whatsapp on 0712 538 802

Sports
Croatia’s three ‘best men’ miss training with injuries ahead of showdown with England
By Mirror | Updated Jul 10, 2018 at 09:04 EAT
croatia-s-three-best-men-miss-training-with-injuries-ahead-of-showdown-with-england
Croatia players celebrate win over Russia
SUMMARY

Goalkeeper Daniel Subasic, right-back Sime Vrsaljko and Liverpool centre-back Dejan Lovren all missed the session

Croatia was missing three key players at training on Monday ahead of Wednesday’s World Cup semi-final showdown with England.

Goalkeeper Danijel Subasic, right-back Sime Vrsaljko and Liverpool centre-back Dejan Lovren all missed the session at the Luzhniki Stadium training complex.

Subasic suffered a tight hamstring towards the end of Croatia’s quarter-final win over hosts Russia and was unable to take goal-kicks before the tie went to penalties.

See Also: Picture inside VAR studio shows referees watch more than just football


Monaco keeper Subasic is understood to have missed training as a precaution, so as not to aggravate his problematic hamstring, while Lovren’s unspecified injury is not thought to be serious enough to keep him out of the semi-final.


See Also: Hierro quits as Spain Manager after disastrous World Cup

But there is a major doubt over the participation of Vrsaljko, who hobbled off with a knee injury in extra-time during the quarter-final win over Russia in Sochi.


If Vrsaljko does not make it, one option for Croatia coach Zlatko Dalic will be to bring Vedran Corluka into central defence and push Domagoj Vida out to right-back.

See Also: Fire alarm scares Sweden team hours before England clash

Do you have stories, videos or pictures you would like to share with the world?

Simply click on Post Your Story button placed at the top of the website



croatia
world cup
semi finals
This is a citizen journalism website. The views expressed here do not represent that of the Standard Group Ltd. Read the terms and conditions
COMMENTS
Latest Stories
Popular Stories
Featured Sections
Related Stories
england-fans-worried-after-southgate-hints-at-dropping-one-of-his-best-players-for-sweden-clash

Sports

England fans worried after Southgate hints at dropping one of his ‘best players’ for Sweden clash

By Robert Abong'o | Sat 07 Jul 2018 11:49am

strange-but-funny-reason-why-england-and-sweden-players-won-t-shake-hands-today

Sports

Strange but funny reason why England and Sweden players won’t shake hands today

By Mirror | Sat 07 Jul 2018 10:59am

here-s-the-sheng-tweet-by-uruguay-defender-godin-that-has-sent-kot-crazy

Sports

Here's the 'Sheng' tweet by Uruguay defender Godin that has sent KOT crazy

By Robert Abong'o | Fri 06 Jul 2018 12:53pm

More From This Author
croatia-s-three-best-men-miss-training-with-injuries-ahead-of-showdown-with-england

Sports

Croatia’s three ‘best men’ miss training with injuries ahead of showdown with England

By Mirror | Tue 10 Jul 2018 09:04am

newborn-pig-with-a-deformed-human-like-face-caught-on-camera-photos

Weird News

Newborn pig with a deformed human-like face caught on camera [PHOTOS]

By Mirror | Sat 07 Jul 2018 12:23pm

england-fans-worried-after-southgate-hints-at-dropping-one-of-his-best-players-for-sweden-clash

Sports

England fans worried after Southgate hints at dropping one of his ‘best players’ for Sweden clash

By Robert Abong'o | Sat 07 Jul 2018 11:49am

Top Contibutors
Brian Onyiego

Brian Onyiego

francis wambua

francis wambua

Dominic kule

Dominic kule

Quincy%20Charles Ochieng

Quincy%20Charles Ochieng

Hudson Mukanzi

Hudson Mukanzi

Peter Oteng Ochieng

Peter Oteng Ochieng