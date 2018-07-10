+ Post your Story

News
Chinese firm running SGR given 72-hour deadline
By Paul Wafula | Updated Jul 10, 2018 at 10:03 EAT
SGR train
SUMMARY

Kenya Railways Managing Director Atanas Maina expressed his concern following an expose by the Standard

The response comes a day after Deputy President William Ruto confirmed that the CRBC was earning Sh1 billion a month to run the train

China Road and Bridge Corporation (CRBC) - the company that runs the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR), has been given 72 hours to submit a comprehensive report on claims of mistreatment by Kenyan workers.

Kenya Railways Managing Director Atanas Maina expressed his concern following an expose by the Standard, adding that those found guilty will face the full force of the law.

“The said reports have elicited emotions from the public. The outrage and disappointment expressed are understandable, and we share the same sentiments.


“We have taken the matters very seriously and should culpability be established against any person or persons, action will be taken in accordance with the laws of Kenya,” vowed Maina, adding that Kenya Railways was committed to observing highest ethical standard possible in execution of its mandate.

The response comes a day after Deputy President William Ruto confirmed that the CRBC was earning Sh1 billion a month to run the train, saying ‘running the SGR is not the same as a matatu'.

On Monday, staff at SGR who spoke in confidence said their Chinese bosses had asked them to appoint representatives who would collect their views as a group and present them for action to deal with fears of victimisation.

The Ministry of Transport is also understood to be planning an impromptu visit to the site as part of a fact-finding mission to ensure CRBC operates within the law.

Some of the complaints raised by employees include racial discrimination and harassment by the Chinese staff.



