The coma-inducing drug used to spike drinks in night clubs
By Vincent Kejitan | Updated Jul 09, 2018 at 14:03 EAT
Several people who are used to the ‘nightlife’ will tell you of their fear of being drugged.

Kuwekewa mchele’ is the term used to mean being drugged and in the recent past, victims have been raped and robbed

It is always good to unwind after a busy day at work and some people prefer to sip a cold drink at a ‘local’ as they catch up with friends or watch a football match.

Well, at times this comes at a cost.

Several people who are used to the 'nightlife' will tell you of their fear of being drugged.

'Kuwekewa mchele' is the term used to mean being drugged and in the recent past, victims have been raped and robbed.

It has emerged that the drug being used is Rohypnol also referred to as flunitrazepam, which should ideally be used for treating severe insomnia for a short duration (since it is addictive).

According to Dr Rose Kiarie, higher doses of the drug can result in excessive sedation and finally a coma.

“Adverse effects include confusion, speech impairment and loss of balance. Victims do not recall much of what happens when drugged and that is why it is popular in cases of sexual assault and robbery.

“In some countries, it is also used as a suicidal drug,” she remarked.

Rohypnol comes in pill form and can be crushed into. People who intend to use the drug on an unsuspecting victim will often place either the pill or powder into a drink because it dissolves quickly and has no smell or taste.

Many people who observe a person who has ingested Rohypnol will assume that the person drunk.

Their speech may be slurred and the user may have difficulty walking – both common symptoms associated with excessive drinking.

