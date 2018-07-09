+ Post your Story

Entertainment
PHOTOS: Vera Sidika and Otile Brown in Mauritius for ‘baecation’
By Fay Ngina | Updated Jul 09, 2018 at 13:15 EAT
Vera Sidika and Otile Brown in Mauritius (COURTESY
Socialite Vera Sidika and her lover Otile Brown seem to having a good time after photos of them surfaced the internet while in Mauritius

Otile Brown posted a picture on Instagram and captioned it “Just the two of us .. Vacation #mauritius. Live , Love , Laugh.. #mauritius . Shout out”

Socialite Vera Sidika and her lover Otile Brown seem to having a good time after photos of them surfaced the internet while in Mauritius.

Vera Sidika took to her Instagram page and posted a photo of the two of them captioning it “Take vacations. Go to as many places as you can. You can always make money. You can't always make memories”.


Otile Brown also posted a picture and captioned it “Just the two of us .. Vacation #mauritius. Live , Love , Laugh.. #mauritius . Shout out”.


Brown was once criticized by many people on social media with his involvement with Vera, with most of them saying that they were not serious.


“I don’t know why people think that we are staging a publicity stunt. They will be shocked how serious our relationship is. We have been dating for four months now, so if it was a publicity stunt, I guess by now we would have moved on.
“We have received offers from different brands for us to use our relationship and earn some money, but we have turned them down. I have already met her mother, who is such a lovely lady. I also met her brother whom we hang out with most of the time, especially when I have a gig in Mombasa,” he said.


However, a while ago Brown said that he was in a serious relationship with Vera, adding he will be taking her to meet his family.


“We made it official when we realised our feelings were mutual. After spending much time with her, I got to know the real her, not what people see on social media. I fell in love with the Vera who is loving, caring, sensitive and a smart woman.


She has such a good heart. Next week, we will be heading to Kisumu and I want her to meet my grandmother and later my entire family” he said.


vera sidika
otile brown
baecation
Mauritius
