Family in agony, son mysteriously disappears

A family is in agony following the mysterious disappearance of their son who was a student at Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology (MMUST).

Dickson Okelo was last seen on June 14 by his roommate Duncan Nabwayo, who reported the matter to the school’s security unit. ​

“His coursemate Simon Tosi came to see him in our room at Kefinko at about 1:00pm in the day. He was taking too long to return to the room, so I decided to make him a call. He told me he was was at Teazone to see a friend. When I called again later, he told me he was far away and that I could not reach him,” explains Nabwayo.

He continues to explain that Okelo then called him at about 3pm and directed him to get two letters from his (Okelo’s) wardrobe.

The three suicidal notes seen by the Standard contain Okelo's handwritten apologies to his friends and relatives for the wrongs he claims to have done them.

"Dad and Mum; am leaving for Kakamega to River Nzoia at the Bridge. That is where am heading to. Am sorry for that. I am tired of living in this miserable and sinful world so I saw it was knowledgeable if truly I have my soul back to my father in heaven," says the note in part.

Edwin Juma, caretaker at the hostel in Kefinko where Okelo resided says he reported the matter at the school's security office upon receiving information about the boy's disappearance.

He then proceeded to Kakamega police Station where he made another report at about 9pm in the night.

Okelo's father, Emanuel Odero, told the Standard that he reported the matter at the dean of students office on Monday 18th after receiving notification about his son's absence.

He says he received no complaints from his son prior to the incident.

"We used to talk regularly on phone, and he has never raised any complaint to me," says Odero.

His closest friends also complain that he was so secretive and decisive.

"I once lived with him and, as a friend, I know how decisive he is. He is not a joker. All his decisions and ideas are personal," asserts Felix Odhiambo, MMUST Hall 3 students representative.

Kakamega OCPD Joseph Chebii has confirmed receiving a formal report about the boy's disappearance and says he had lodged investigations.

"We've done a circular to all the police stations in the country, but no reports of his whereabouts have been received to date," noted Mr. Chebii.

Okelo's friend and classmate Simon Tosi says Okelo had been attending classes with minimal failures.

MMUST security officer handling the matter has also confirmed to the Standard that the issue had been indeed reported at their office.



