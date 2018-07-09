+ Post your Story

For Enquiries Chat with us on Whatsapp on 0712 538 802

News
Family in agony, son mysteriously disappears
By Felix Odhiambo | Updated Jul 09, 2018 at 11:22 EAT
family-in-agony-son-mysteriously-disappears
Missing Dickson Okello, 2nd year student at MMUST
SUMMARY

A family is in agony following the mysterious disappearance of their son who was a student at Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology (MMUST)

Dickson Okelo was last seen on June 14 by his roommate Duncan Nabwayo, who reported the matter to the school’s security unit

A family is in agony following the mysterious disappearance of their son who was a student at Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology (MMUST).

Dickson Okelo was last seen on June 14 by his roommate Duncan Nabwayo, who reported the matter to the school’s security unit.

“His coursemate Simon Tosi came to see him in our room at Kefinko at about 1:00pm in the day. He was taking too long to return to the room, so I decided to make him a call. He told me he was was at Teazone to see a friend. When I called again later, he told me he was far away and that I could not reach him,” explains Nabwayo.

See Also: Viral video of ‘slay queen’ singing mugithi excites Kenyan men

He continues to explain that Okelo then called him at about 3pm and directed him to get two letters from his (Okelo’s) wardrobe.

The three suicidal notes seen by the Standard contain Okelo's handwritten apologies to his friends and relatives for the wrongs he claims to have done them.

"Dad and Mum; am leaving for Kakamega to River Nzoia at the Bridge. That is where am heading to. Am sorry for that. I am tired of living in this miserable and sinful world so I saw it was knowledgeable if truly I have my soul back to my father in heaven," says the note in part.

See Also: MP becomes laughing stock after hiring husband as personal driver

Edwin Juma, caretaker at the hostel in Kefinko where Okelo resided says he reported the matter at the school's security office upon receiving information about the boy's disappearance. 

He then proceeded to Kakamega police Station where he made another report at about 9pm in the night.

Okelo's father, Emanuel Odero, told the Standard that he reported the matter at the dean of students office on Monday 18th after receiving notification about his son's absence. 

See Also: Couple abandon honeymoon plans after son is kidnapped

He says he received no complaints from his son prior to the incident.

"We used to talk regularly on phone, and he has never raised any complaint to me," says Odero. 

His closest friends also complain that he was so secretive and decisive.

"I once lived with him and, as a friend, I know how decisive he is. He is not a joker. All his decisions and ideas are personal," asserts Felix Odhiambo, MMUST Hall 3 students representative.

Kakamega OCPD Joseph Chebii has confirmed receiving a formal report about the boy's disappearance and says he had lodged investigations.

"We've done a circular to all the police stations in the country, but no reports of his whereabouts have been received to date," noted Mr. Chebii.

Okelo's friend and classmate Simon Tosi says Okelo had been attending classes with minimal failures. 

MMUST security officer handling the matter has also confirmed to the Standard that the issue had been indeed reported at their office. 

Do you have stories, videos or pictures you would like to share with the world?

Simply click on Post Your Story button placed at the top of the website



mysterious
son
disappear
family
This is a citizen journalism website. The views expressed here do not represent that of the Standard Group Ltd. Read the terms and conditions
COMMENTS
Latest Stories
Popular Stories
Featured Sections
Related Stories
hilarious-reactions-after-sonko-invites-nairobians-for-clean-up-exercise

News

Hilarious reactions after Sonko invites Nairobians for clean-up exercise

By Vincent Kejitan | Sat 07 Jul 2018 09:30am

i-tried-to-resist-but-one-of-them-hit-me-on-the-head-with-a-gun-abducted-mca-gives-chilling-narration

News

“I tried to resist but one of them hit me on the head with a gun”- Abducted MCA gives chilling narration

By Fay Ngina | Mon 02 Jul 2018 12:08pm

family-of-githurai-girl-who-went-viral-after-singing-alicia-key-s-girl-on-fire-song-received-threats

News

Family of Githurai girl who went viral after singing Alicia Key's 'Girl on Fire' song received threats

By Fay Ngina | Sun 01 Jul 2018 10:50am

More From This Author
photos-vera-sidika-and-otile-brown-in-mauritius-for-baecation

Entertainment

PHOTOS: Vera Sidika and Otile Brown in Mauritius for ‘baecation’

By Fay Ngina | Mon 09 Jul 2018 01:15pm

william-ruto-i-have-never-ever-been-involved-in-any-form-of-corruption

Politics

William Ruto - I have never ever been involved in any form of corruption

By Fay Ngina | Mon 09 Jul 2018 12:44pm

family-in-agony-son-mysteriously-disappears

News

Family in agony, son mysteriously disappears

By Felix Odhiambo | Mon 09 Jul 2018 11:22am

Top Contibutors
Brian Onyiego

Brian Onyiego

francis wambua

francis wambua

Dominic kule

Dominic kule

Quincy%20Charles Ochieng

Quincy%20Charles Ochieng

Hudson Mukanzi

Hudson Mukanzi

Peter Oteng Ochieng

Peter Oteng Ochieng