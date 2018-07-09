Ruto’s response to ‘hatuna deni kitaeleweka’ narrative

SUMMARY Speaking during a church service on Sunday, the DP, in a veiled response, noted that he does not owe anyone anything Last week, a controversial song by Kimani Turacco urged voters in Central region not to back the DP in the next election

Deputy President William Ruto on Sunday responded to the ‘hatuna deni kitaeleweka’ narrative that is being pushed to indicate that Mt Kenya region does not owe him anything in 2022.



Speaking during a church service at the All Saints Cathedral in Nairobi on Sunday, the DP, in a veiled response, noted that he does not owe anyone anything.

“I want to remind leaders what Paul says in Romans 13:8; owe no man nothing except the debt of love for one another.

“That is the debt that all of us have, to love one another; no person, no community, no section of Kenya, owes anybody – including myself – anything,” he noted.

Last week, a controversial song by Kimani Turacco urged voters in Central region not to back the DP in the next election.

The track dubbed Hatuna Deni kitaeleweka, asks voters from Central Kenya not to support Ruto’s ambitions simply because he supported President Uhuru Kenyatta in the 2017 General Election.?

"We owe nobody no debt. The only debt I know is that of Mshwari. Acha sasa kieleweke (let us get to the bottom of this)," sings Turacco.

He further adds: “Our country is rich but you (Ruto) have impoverished it by looting. When your children are living life in the fast lane, ours are languishing in hunger.

“We work hard so that you can earn your salary but you have ended up feeding us sugar laced with mercury.”

The song’s music video prominently features images of DP Ruto and condemns him for going to church yet he is oppressing Kenyans behind the scenes.



