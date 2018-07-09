why-all-kenyan-students-might-soon-wear-the-same-school-uniform

SUMMARY All Primary and Secondary school students might soon wear the same uniform should a proposal by the Kenya Parents Association (KPA) comes to pass According to Basic Education Principal Secretary Belio Kipsang, the parents’ suggestion came after they complained of on the high cost of buying uniform from different shops

According to Basic Education Principal Secretary Belio Kipsang, the parents’ suggestion came after they complained of on the high cost of buying uniform from different shops. ​

“The suggestion came mainly from parents who have been complaining of exorbitant costs of buying school uniform from specific shops that have continued to monopolise the business. Their call is to come up with a uniform that can be bought from any shop,” said Dr Kipsang.

Speaking at the Rivatex Mills in Eldoret on Saturday, Mr Kipsang said that the Moi University owned firm will be used to manufacture the uniforms.

“As we move towards having the same uniform and fabric in all our schools we want Rivatex to prepare so that they are able to play a role in the manufacture of the uniforms that will be required,” he added.

“We want to protect our children from predators so that when we see them in town being lured to places that are not good, we can be able to know that they are our students and act decisively,” he added.





