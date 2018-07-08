+ Post your Story

DCI warning that has students worried
By Fay Ngina | Updated Jul 08, 2018 at 13:59 EAT
Students protesting (Courtesy)
Director of Criminal Investigations has issued a warning to all students involved in criminal activities in the learning institutions

Using the Ifikiemastude hashtag on social media, the DCI said that they have started profiling and archiving students who engage in riots in institutions

Director of Criminal Investigations has issued a warning to all students involved in criminal activities in the learning institutions.

Using the #IFIKIEMASTUDE hashtag on social media, the DCI said that they have started profiling and archiving students who engage in riots in institutions.


“This is to warn every student from Primary School, Secondary School, College & University that the @DCI_Kenya is archiving & profiling every criminal act & consolidating charges that may be preferred to each & every student involved in any crime.#IFIKIEMASTUDE,” warned the DCI.

The DCI also added that the students’ criminal records will be indicated in their Certificates of Good Conduct) when they apply for one.

“Let each student be informed that it will automatically be reflected on the Police Clearance Certificate (Certificate of Good Conduct) when such student will apply for one,”noted the DCI.

The move will enable employers to know the criminal background of students involved in such activities.

"This will be a permanent criminal mark that will bar many students from achieving their goals as no employer of worth will dare employ such characters”, the DCI added.

DCI's warning comes after a series of student's unrest from High School to University countrywide.

