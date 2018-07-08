ten-characteristics-of-a-wife-material

SUMMARY Wives need to exhibit exemplary behaviorist because of this exceptional behavior that they qualify for the coveted title wife material This behavior, it's obvious, will make them sell at the marriage stock exchange

Wives need to exhibit exemplary behaviorist because of this exceptional behavior that they qualify for the coveted title wife material. This behavior, it's obvious, will make them sell at the marriage stock exchange. They will land the creme de la cream of husbands as well. Here are the characteristics that make a woman wife material.

1. An excellent cook. One needs to cook like the chefs at five star hotels. She needs to know the right ingredients for each meal. Apart from being able to prepare traditional meals, she should master how to prepare a complicated meal. Her chapatis should be soft like the bum of her baby, her meat tasty, her rice Moja moja and her tea shouldn't be watery. ​

2. God fearing. She should not only be a church goer but also have roles in church. Like choir leader or youth leader. The pastor should know her. She should always take the front seat in church. Lest I forget, she needs to go to church in a dress below her knees. She ought to give offering and tithe. Anything less than isn't worth the trouble. She won't raise children in a Godly way.



3. She should not be a party animal. If she drinks and sleeps at the club couch she's not the one. She should just like movies, sit at home sleeping, or reading a novel. A night club should be a strange place for her. Don't believe girls who say, “we were just hanging out with the girls at the club”. Many are cheats and nag strange men to buy them alcohol.



4. A good home maker. She needs to portray her home making skills. Once in a while or always; she will wash her boyfriend's clothes. She will scrub the veranda, change the curtains and do all the donkey work in a man's house. She ought to buy cutlery which she smugglers in a man's house.

5. Ability to stay with a broke man. All wife material tolerates broke boyfriends. They don't care that their men won't buy them expensive gifts or take them down to the coast for a weekend. In fact, some give their boyfriends money, feed them and believe that all will be well in the future. True to their faith, these men make it. They live a life of luxury and marital bliss thereafter. The girls who rejected broke men keep jumping from one sponsor to another.

6. Submissive. This quality runs across them. She should follow all the orders, rules and regulations laid down by the man without any haa! Or hood! She should be caught dead arguing with her boyfriend or husband.



7. Should be in good terms with in laws. A good wife respects and shows unconditional love to her in laws. She loves her mother in law and sister in law as her family. She never argues or carries grudges no matter what happens. All in laws love her in turn.

8. Uses money wisely. She needs to use every coin carefully. She shouldn't buy very expensive make-up and Brazilian weaves boasting that "my man has money”. She ought to live contrary to the slogan; a man should have a wife who spends more money than he can make. Money making ventures and good investment should be at her finger tips.

9. Should not be a nag. A good wife material should deceits from nagging. She shouldn't have the habit of calling her boyfriend all the time and sulking if he doesn't pick. Her demands should be reasonable. Questions like "uko wapi?" Should not come from her mouth.



10. Faithful. Last but not least, she needs to be faithful. Even if her boyfriend is in the United States or in another town and it takes forever for them to be together, she needs be chaste. She shouldn't have a thing going with his friend, a man in the office or that strange man she met. This will make the marriage strong like the rocks on the peak of Mount Kenya.



