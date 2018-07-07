+ Post your Story

For Enquiries Chat with us on Whatsapp on 0712 538 802

Sports
Strange but funny reason why England and Sweden players won’t shake hands today
By Mirror | Updated Jul 07, 2018 at 10:59 EAT
strange-but-funny-reason-why-england-and-sweden-players-won-t-shake-hands-today
English players will not shake hands [COURTESY]
SUMMARY

England players will have to fist bump from now on instead of shaking hands with opponents 

The medical team has suggested the change to Gareth Southgate's team 

Opposition players shaking hands is something you see on football pitches up and down the country at every level of the game.

But the England team will not be showing respect in this way from now on in the World Cup in Russia, according to an exclusive report by iNews.


See Also: England fans worried after Southgate hints at dropping one of his ‘best players’ for Sweden clash

It has been reported that squad players will bump fists with each other instead, in a bid to reduce the chance of exchanging germs.

The medical team, led by team doctor Robin Chakrabarty, has suggested the change to Gareth Southgate and the England team on the back of research at the Institute of Biological, Environmental and Rural Sciences at Aberystwyth University.

Research shows that handshakes are 20 times more unhygienic than fist bumps.

See Also: Here's the 'Sheng' tweet by Uruguay defender Godin that has sent KOT crazy


It is hoped that the incentive will prevent the spread of virus and illness - or at least reduce the chance of important members of the first team getting sick.

It is perhaps a little over the top, considering the length of the tournament, but it shows how seriously the Three Lions are taking it.

See Also: 32 players that could miss World Cup semi-finals if they pick up yellow cards


England are in action on Saturday afternoon when they take on Sweden in the quarter-final of the World Cup.

Do you have stories, videos or pictures you would like to share with the world?

Simply click on Post Your Story button placed at the top of the website



england
sweden
world cup
shaking hands
This is a citizen journalism website. The views expressed here do not represent that of the Standard Group Ltd. Read the terms and conditions
COMMENTS
Latest Stories
Popular Stories
Featured Sections
Related Stories
psychic-octopus-killed-and-chopped-into-seafood-despite-accurately-predicting-world-cup-results

Weird News

‘Psychic’ octopus killed and chopped into seafood despite accurately predicting World Cup results

By Mirror | Wed 04 Jul 2018 01:12pm

england-talisman-likely-to-miss-world-cup-quarter-final-after-receiving-injection

Sports

England talisman likely to miss World Cup quarter-final after receiving injection

By Robert Abong'o | Wed 04 Jul 2018 12:30pm

meet-peter-drury-the-world-cup-commentator-all-kenyan-ladies-are-talking-about

Sports

Meet Peter Drury, the World Cup commentator all Kenyan ladies are talking about

By Robert Abong'o | Wed 04 Jul 2018 11:06am

More From This Author
newborn-pig-with-a-deformed-human-like-face-caught-on-camera-photos

Weird News

Newborn pig with a deformed human-like face caught on camera [PHOTOS]

By Mirror | Sat 07 Jul 2018 12:23pm

england-fans-worried-after-southgate-hints-at-dropping-one-of-his-best-players-for-sweden-clash

Sports

England fans worried after Southgate hints at dropping one of his ‘best players’ for Sweden clash

By Robert Abong'o | Sat 07 Jul 2018 11:49am

strange-but-funny-reason-why-england-and-sweden-players-won-t-shake-hands-today

Sports

Strange but funny reason why England and Sweden players won’t shake hands today

By Mirror | Sat 07 Jul 2018 10:59am

Top Contibutors
Brian Onyiego

Brian Onyiego

francis wambua

francis wambua

Dominic kule

Dominic kule

Quincy%20Charles Ochieng

Quincy%20Charles Ochieng

Hudson Mukanzi

Hudson Mukanzi

Peter Oteng Ochieng

Peter Oteng Ochieng