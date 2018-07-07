couple-abandon-honeymoon-plans-after-son-is-kidnapped-three-days-after-their-wedding

SUMMARY According to Lamec, the kidnappers have since demanded Sh10 million and he is unsure if Otieno is still alive The couple has appealed to police to help bring back their son and arrest the kidnappers

When Lamek Ogola and his fiancée Rose Ogola tied the knot on June 30, 2018, they had every reason to celebrate their union and honeymoon plans were all set.



​

However, joy turned to gloom three days later when John Otieno, their 10-year-old son, was kidnapped.

According to Lamec, the kidnappers have since demanded Sh10 million and he is unsure if Otieno is still alive.

“We were happy after exchanging our vows but this turned into a nightmare three days later.

“We don’t know whether our son is alive or not,” said Mr Ogola.

See Also: Shocking reason why newly weds cut their cake in front of everyone

The couple has appealed to police to help bring back their son and arrest the kidnappers.

Otieno, a Class Three pupil at Janeiro Junior Academy in Rangwe Sub County was kidnapped by unknown people in Homa Bay town on his way to school on Tuesday.

Ogola added that the boy was heading to board the school bus when unknown men who were in a white car bundled him inside and sped off.

See Also: Chief fired for attending wedding of Class 2 pupil

“My son was in the company of his elder sister. They were going to school when some strangers asked them to board the car,” he divulged.

What surprised him is that the kidnappers knew his son. “His sister said the men identified the boy by his name,” he added.

Attempts by the boy to resist entering the car were futile as the men forcefully dragged him inside.

His sister rushed back home to report the incident.

Ogola added: “The callers have asked for a ransom or kill my son if I do not meet their demand.

“I don’t have the money they are asking for. I am not a rich man. I am pleading with them to release my innocent child,” he said.

The man from Ndhiwa Sub County suspects that the child was kidnapped because of his decision to wed Rose.

“Many people thought I carried a lot of money in the envelopes I was given during the wedding. But the truth of the matter is that most of them had sweets,” he said.



Do you have stories, videos or pictures you would like to share with the world? Simply click on Post Your Story button placed at the top of the website

​