Top governor plays hide-and-seek with allies, resorts to using office back door
By Grapevine | Updated Jul 06, 2018 at 12:24 EAT
Kenya - Parliament in session [COURTESY]
SUMMARY

A governor has resorted to using the office backdoor in order to escape his colleagues

He avoids coming face to face with his friends who usually wait for him around the reception area 

A governor is having a hard time running the county over what his colleagues term as “running away” from those who funded his campaign.

The group has become impatient with the county chief known for globe-trotting to make more on per diems.

While the group expected a quick return on investment, the governor has continued to ignore them and no longer picks their calls.

See Also: Why this governor wants to sell county hospital


He has even resorted to using the back door of his office to avoid coming face to face with his friends who hand around the reception hoping to bag a four or two. 

See Also: Deputy Governor goes clubbing with girls at wife's expense

