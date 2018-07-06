Top governor plays hide-and-seek with allies, resorts to using office back door

SUMMARY A governor has resorted to using the office backdoor in order to escape his colleagues He avoids coming face to face with his friends who usually wait for him around the reception area

A governor is having a hard time running the county over what his colleagues term as “running away” from those who funded his campaign.

The group has become impatient with the county chief known for globe-trotting to make more on per diems. ​

While the group expected a quick return on investment, the governor has continued to ignore them and no longer picks their calls.

He has even resorted to using the back door of his office to avoid coming face to face with his friends who hand around the reception hoping to bag a four or two.

