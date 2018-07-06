+ Post your Story

For Enquiries Chat with us on Whatsapp on 0712 538 802

Lifestyle
BARBIE FEET: Have you heard of the latest Instagram trend? You should try it [PHOTOS]
By Mirror | Updated Jul 06, 2018 at 10:58 EAT
barbie-feet-have-you-heard-of-the-latest-instagram-trend-you-should-try-it-photos
'Barbie feet' is the new thing [COURTESY]
SUMMARY

If you're someone who loves to stay ahead of the social media curve, you'll want to know all about the 'Barbie feet' trend

Instagram is full of picture perfect people.

Sometimes it can feel incredibly daunting posting your own snaps for your followers to see.

But if you're keen to improve your photo game, there's a new trend you need to know about.

See Also: Another Man United star deletes all Instagram posts – is he also leaving?

Or more specifically, a new pose.


If you take a closer look at any celebrity Instagram account, you might have started to notice a certain similarity between their photos.

That's because they've all been doing something very specific with their feet.

Dubbed, 'Barbie feet' by Who What Wear, the stylish pose has taken social media by storm.


But the trick is so simple you'll kick yourself for not thinking of it before.

'Barbie feet' involves balancing on the balls of your feet, as if wearing an invisible pair of high heels.

The shape and position of the foot when doing the pose can be compared to that of a Barbie doll, whose feet are moulded into a permanent point - hence the name.

People are opting to strike a pose in this way for one very obvious reason. It's incredibly flattering.

It's no secret that heels are the most flattering form of footwear as they elongate the legs and make them appear slimmer.


So Instagram pros are opting to create the illusion of wearing heels to appear more photogenic in places where shoes just aren't practical.

It's especially favoured by stars posing in bikinis on the beach with bare feet.

Scroll through the Instagram feeds of the likes of Bella Hadid, Victoria Justice, Yovanna Ventura or Kourtney Kardashian and you'll see the pose in action.

If that weren't enough, it works while sitting down too, as a post by Kendall Jenner sitting on an inflatable unicorn highlights.

Another bizarre trend recently seen on Instagram is that of the upside down bikini.

This has seen women taking the straps of their bikinis and tying them under their boobs to make the bikini look inverted.

The trend was kick-started by Italian model Valentina Fradegrada and has proved popular for the way it exposes extra cleavage.

Do you have stories, videos or pictures you would like to share with the world?

Simply click on Post Your Story button placed at the top of the website



BARBIE FEET
instagram
photos
This is a citizen journalism website. The views expressed here do not represent that of the Standard Group Ltd. Read the terms and conditions
COMMENTS
Latest Stories
Popular Stories
Featured Sections
More From This Author
top-governor-plays-hide-and-seek-with-allies-resorts-to-using-office-back-door

News

Top governor plays hide-and-seek with allies, resorts to using office back door

By Grapevine | Fri 06 Jul 2018 12:24pm

barbie-feet-have-you-heard-of-the-latest-instagram-trend-you-should-try-it-photos

Lifestyle

BARBIE FEET: Have you heard of the latest Instagram trend? You should try it [PHOTOS]

By Mirror | Fri 06 Jul 2018 10:58am

op-fruits-of-cuban-doctors-can-be-seen-one-only-needs-to-look-in-the-right-direction

News

OP: Fruits of Cuban doctors can be seen, one only needs to look in the right direction

By Bwire Mugolla | Fri 06 Jul 2018 10:16am

Top Contibutors
Brian Onyiego

Brian Onyiego

francis wambua

francis wambua

Dominic kule

Dominic kule

Quincy%20Charles Ochieng

Quincy%20Charles Ochieng

Hudson Mukanzi

Hudson Mukanzi

Peter Oteng Ochieng

Peter Oteng Ochieng