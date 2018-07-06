PHOTOS: Did you spot the modern day 'Zakayo' while importers and traders protested in the CBD?

SUMMARY Nairobi Importers and Traders Association members recently took to the street of Nairobi to demonstrate against alleged harassment by Government agencies. Other grievances were infiltration of foreigners and cartels.

Nairobi Importers and Traders Association members recently took to the street of Nairobi to demonstrate against alleged harassment by Government agencies.

Other grievances were infiltration of foreigners and cartels. ​

The protest was peaceful.

See Also: Video of school girls protesting goes viral for the wrong reasons













See Also: Here are the number of vehicles to be allowed in Nairobi CBD from Monday

However, these men, perhaps inspired by the biblical Zacchaeus, climbed signposts to get a better view of proceedings.









PHOTOS: David Gichuru/STANDARD



Do you have stories, videos or pictures you would like to share with the world? Simply click on Post Your Story button placed at the top of the website

​