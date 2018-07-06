+ Post your Story

PHOTOS: Did you spot the modern day 'Zakayo' while importers and traders protested in the CBD?
By David Gichuru | Updated Jul 06, 2018 at 07:56 EAT
One of the protesters [STANDARD]
SUMMARY

Nairobi Importers and Traders Association members recently took to the street of Nairobi to demonstrate against alleged harassment by Government agencies.

Other grievances were infiltration of foreigners and cartels.

Nairobi Importers and Traders Association members recently took to the street of Nairobi to demonstrate against alleged harassment by Government agencies.

Other grievances were infiltration of foreigners and cartels.

The protest was peaceful.

See Also: Video of school girls protesting goes viral for the wrong reasons




See Also: Here are the number of vehicles to be allowed in Nairobi CBD from Monday

However, these men, perhaps inspired by the biblical Zacchaeus, climbed signposts to get a better view of proceedings.



PHOTOS: David Gichuru/STANDARD 

