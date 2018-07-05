+ Post your Story

News
Female pilot dismisses reports of flying Uhuru to the US
By Fay Ngina | Updated Jul 05, 2018 at 11:19 EAT
Kenyan pilot Captain Irene Koki Mutungi
SUMMARY

Kenyan pilot Captain Irene Koki Mutungi has dismissed reports that she will be flying President Uhuru Kenyatta to New York

Captain Mutungi said that the assumption came after she attended a media event with the US Secretary of Trade

Kenyan pilot Captain Irene Koki Mutungi has dismissed reports that she will be flying President Uhuru Kenyatta on a non-stop flight to New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport from Nairobi.

Captain Mutungi said that the assumption came after she attended a media event with the US Secretary of Trade.


She, however, thanked everyone for congratulating her and hoped that she gets the honor to fly the president.

“Thank you for all your kind words and congratulatory messages. I’m truly overwhelmed but Kq has not yet selected who gets to do the inaugural US flight,” she said.

“It was a press assumption after a media event I recently attended with the US Secretary of Trade. I hope I get the honor though,” she added.

Miss Koki was once named by the Forbes magazine among "The 20 Youngest Power Women In Africa 2014".


Captian Koki, who is Africa's 1st B787 female captain, was also recognized as "Winner 2017 Africa Top Travel 100 Women" by the Ministry of Tourism Kenya.

