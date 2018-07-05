+ Post your Story

Sports
Cristiano Ronaldo has already had Juventus medical, claims former board member
By Robert Abong'o | Updated Jul 05, 2018 at 09:12 EAT
Is Ronaldo headed to Juventus? [COURTESY]
Ronaldo has been subject of speculation following his hint about moving away from Madrid after the Champions League final 

 Five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo could be leaving Real Madrid for Italian champions Juventus in the summer, according to reports. 

He hinted at leaving the Bernabeu after the Champions League final humbling of Liverpool in Kiev.

“It was nice to be at Madrid,” were his words after the match. He went on to promise that he would ‘explain more’ days later.

“In the next few days, I will give an answer to the fans that have always been on my side. In the coming days I will talk about it more," he added.


This is not the first time Cristiano is being linked with a move away from the 13-time Champions League winners. However, this time, it looks more ‘likely to happen’ due to the fact that he’s always had a problem with tax evasion cases and that he was the one to hint at a move away from the club himself.

According to an article posted on English news outlet Mirror on Wednesday, July 4, Juventus Managing Director Giuseppe Marotta has not ruled out Cristiano joining the ‘Old Lady’. He is reportedly the subject of a bid of around 90 million euros and the Italian giants could finally realise their Champions League dreams if they sign him, considering the amount of success that follows him in the competition.


“I won’t speak,” was the director’s reply after journalists asked about the possibility of signing Cristiano.

The article further states that a former Juventus General Manager said that sources at Turin have made him aware that Cristiano has already undergone a medical.

“In my view, he has already signed and had the medical in Munich,” said one Luciano Moggi on Twitter. 



France and Juventus midfielder Blaise Matuidi is also said to have welcomed the possibility of Cristiano becoming his teammate, saying it would be ‘incredible’ to have him and that he’s one of the best players in the world. 

