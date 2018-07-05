+ Post your Story

Murkomen's response to his ''congratulatory'' message by KOT has netizens talking
By Timothy Kimaiyo | Updated Jul 05, 2018 at 08:33 EAT
Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Murkomen
SUMMARY

Kipchumba Murkomen said he does not have CDF to fund the projects that he has been ''congratulated'' for

The ''congratulatory'' messages were not only to him but also to Hon. Moses Kuria, and Kimani Ichungwa among others

Elgeyo Marakwet Senator and Senate Majority Leader Kipchumba Murkomen said he does not have CDF to fund the projects that he has been ''congratulated'' for. 

Responding on his twitter handle, Murkomen accused a group of bloggers who worked for them during the last elections and attached to one of their officers that they have resorted to sending ''congratulatory'' messages, not only to him but also to Hon. Moses Kuria, and Kimani Ichungwa.

See Also: Murkomen has no chills, harshly responds to netizens disagreeing with his remarks

''All dimwits that mock us and troll us will remain where they are or disintegrate. They will keep seeing us rise higher and higher'', he said. 

However, most of Kenyans on twitter did not seem pleased with the tweet with most of them saying that he was not concerned. 

Kalenjin Mwitu @Itswycychoge said '' As a resident of Elgeyo Marakwet, this happens to be the truth. Mheshimiwa too knows very well that the road linking up Bugar and Korkitony is in its worst of state with these rains, but he is comfortable with it''

See Also: Kipchumba Murkomen's remarks on lifestyle audit ignites hot debate online

Kemboi Justine @kemboijustinn said '' Choge mbona unasema ukweli ivo kaptarakwa-nyaru road nothing has been done so far its reserved for politicking 2022''

Kipchumba Murkomen
''congratulatory'' messages
