New DPP is 'bad news', MP claims

The latest crackdown on politicians and State officers accused of corruption has sent shivers to the high and mighty.

A group of MPs were yesterday overheard saying the new Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Mohammed is “bad news”. One of the legislator – in the conversation – said the DPP is difficult as he does not “entertain long conversations”, perhaps to imply that influencing the man who was moved from the National Intelligence Service (NIS). ​

The remarks by the MPs was prompted by the arrest of Busia Governor Sospeter Ojamong yesterday over corruption claims.

In other news…

A chief officer who was recently caught by his governor extorting kickbacks from contractors has instructed a land dealer to identify for him a residential property in a posh estate ranging between Sh12 million and Sh15 million.

The employee who is only ten months in office has been residing within the suburb of the county headquarters where he purchased land while working as a junior state officer but he now feels that the area is unsafe for him and his family.

The chief officer has changed his status raising suspicion among residents about the source of new wealth.

Speculation is rife that the man has been siphoning tax-payers money in a bid to make up for lost time.

He has been seen enjoying expensive alcoholic drinks in a high- end restaurants and hotels in the company of young beautiful women.



