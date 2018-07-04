+ Post your Story

Nine-year-old boy mistakenly held in Karatina police cell for two months
By Fay Ngina | Updated Jul 04, 2018 at 12:38 EAT
Nine-year-old boy held in for two months
SUMMARY

A nine-year-old boy was held in Karatina police cell meant for adults for over two months after the police say they could not trace his parents

According to Nation, the police have been allowed to place the boy under the custody of the Ruring’u Children's Home

A nine-year-old boy was held in Karatina police cell meant for adults for over two months after the police said they could not trace his parents.

According to Nation, the police have been allowed to place the boy under the custody of the Ruring’u Children's Home.

The police went to seek the court order after finding out that the media was looking into the matter.

The story of the boy emerged after one adult, Mr. Richard Kaguta, who had been arrested for allegedly being drunk, noticed the boy in one of the cells.

“I found the boy, who was wearing a blue pair of shorts and a cardigan, in a cell, meant for adults and wondered what he was doing there. After he narrated his story, I decided to forego my ration of ugali and cabbages and gave it to him,” said Mr. Kaguta.

Mr. Kaguta says the boy comes from Imenti, Meru County and was taken to the station by police after they found him loitering in the streets.

The Mathira East OCPD Mr James Baraza could not be reached for any comments as he was not available.

