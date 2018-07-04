+ Post your Story

Sports
Kenyans on Twitter go crazy after Uruguay star tweets in sheng
By Robert Abong'o | Updated Jul 04, 2018 at 09:31 EAT
Cavani and Godin celebrate [COURTESY]
SUMMARY

Uruguay's Diego Godin excited many Kenyans on social media with his tweet after the win over Portugal 

La Celeste beat Cristiano Ronaldo's crew 2-1 courtesy of an Edinson Cavani brace 

Uruguay and Atletico Madrid defender Diego Godin on Saturday, June 30 sent Kenyans into delirium after posting a tweet familiar to them following the team’s 2-1 win over Portugal in the World Cup round of 16.

A 7th minute Edinson Cavani strike by was cancelled out by a Pepe header ten minutes after the break, before the PSG produced a sumptuous curl late in the game to hand La Celeste the vital win.


See Also: ‘Psychic’ octopus killed and chopped into seafood despite accurately predicting World Cup results

Uruguay will now face France in the quarter-final on Friday.

Perhaps what was more intriguing to Kenyans about the Uruguay-Portugal tie was Godin’s tweet, which appeared to be his reaction to eliminating Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal.

See Also: England talisman likely to miss World Cup quarter-final after receiving injection

“Uruguay noma!!!...”Godin wrote.


See Also: Meet Peter Drury, the World Cup commentator all Kenyan ladies are talking about

Noma, according to most Kenyans, is a slang term to mean ‘good’, ‘great’ or ‘fine’. In Spanish, there’s no exact translation but means something similar to ‘awesome’.

Kenyans took the opportunity to react to Godin, some even going further to add lyrics of Octopizzo’s ‘NOMA NI’ song.

Here’s a sample of the reactions: 

Noma ni mbuzi mbili zikichaniya qwa ndege— Isaac Muisyo (@eyez_ow) June 30, 2018

Jamaa ni mdigo bana????????— Kwale Gooner ???????? (@Kwale_Gooner) June 30, 2018

NomaRee @OCTOPIZZO kwa salareee????????????????????— Vinny Dé™???? (@Vinny_Deillest) July 1, 2018

Noma ni Portugal kutolewa na Uruguay
Noma ni kuwekea Portugal rent Kwa betslip@OCTOPIZZO
Noma ni?— Millan Ouma™ (@millanouma) June 30, 2018

Hahaha... jamani @M_Sungwa @MarekaMalili @TigressCherie wale majirani wetu wakwibaji washaanza mambo yao????????????— Agape Palilo (@Palilo11) July 1, 2018


