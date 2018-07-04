school-boy-who-walked-50km-after-being-chased-due-to-lack-of-fees-gets-help

SUMMARY A school boy from Kapenguria high who was chased from the institution for lacking fees has finally gotten a scholarship According to Ndungu Njoro, the boy identified as Matthew Kibet, is a form two student who owed the school Sh 109,902

Njoro posted videos and photos of Kibet on Facebook and a letter to the principal saying that what Kibet was going through is a ‘total humiliation’.

“Dear Mr Principal

I agree the school fees must be paid. I agree he can be sent home to ask his parent or guardian to get something to school.

But I disagree with how to send him home. This is total humiliation. The little man fighting for a chance in life has been reduced to a no one. Chasing him like a thief? No no.

He could be from poor family. He could be owing the school a fee balance of Kshs. 109, 902. But we can be more human Mr Principal,” read part of the letter by Njoro.





Njoro’s post went viral attracting the attention of well-wishers. A few hours later he confirmed that someone was willing to take care to Kibet including his personal needs and mentorship.

“I can confirm I have received a call from someone who wants to take up everything about this young man. It includes taking care of his personal needs and mentorship. Githe tiwe Ngai urutaga wira uyu,” he said.





Mr. Ndungu also said that he talked to the school principal to ensure that Kibet excels in his academic work.

“I have had a lengthy discussion with the school principal regarding our son.

We have agreed we work our part to ensure the young man excels in his academic work.

God willing we will have him report back to class tomorrow. We will ensure he has personal effects and school uniform since the principal indicated he has been using mtumba clothes which is different from what other students use,” he added.



