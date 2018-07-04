+ Post your Story

MCA kicked out of members-only club for ‘misbehaving’ when drunk
By Grapevine | Updated Jul 04, 2018 at 07:46 EAT
MCA kicked out of nightclub [COURTESY]
A popular MCA is said to have been kicked out of a nightclub following his misbehaviour when drunk 

The management of the club has since issued a notice informing members that the lawmaker has been barred from the place 

An MCA has been kicked out of a members-only club over his unbecoming behavior when drunk.

The management of the club has since issued a notice informing members that the lawmaker has been barred from the entertainment joint and should not be invited by any other member.


See Also: “I tried to resist but one of them hit me on the head with a gun”- Abducted MCA gives chilling narration

The man found himself in more trouble after politically wired voters initiated a process to remove him from office for allegedly going against articles 73 and 75 of the Constitution on leadership and integrity. 


See Also: Kenyan minister who drunk and blacked out, shaming the President

