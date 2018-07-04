MCA kicked out of members-only club for ‘misbehaving’ when drunk

SUMMARY A popular MCA is said to have been kicked out of a nightclub following his misbehaviour when drunk The management of the club has since issued a notice informing members that the lawmaker has been barred from the place

An MCA has been kicked out of a members-only club over his unbecoming behavior when drunk.

The management of the club has since issued a notice informing members that the lawmaker has been barred from the entertainment joint and should not be invited by any other member. ​





The man found himself in more trouble after politically wired voters initiated a process to remove him from office for allegedly going against articles 73 and 75 of the Constitution on leadership and integrity.





