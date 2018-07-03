+ Post your Story

Why this governor wants to sell county hospital
By Vincent Kejitan | Updated Jul 03, 2018 at 13:52 EAT
Governors Anne Waiguru, Mutahi Kahiga and Khaemba
SUMMARY

Governor Patrick Khaemba is hell-bent on selling a multi-million referral hospital in his county

The governor threatened to sell the facility and return the money to the public as he was wrongly accused of misappropriating funds

Trans-Nzoia Governor Patrick Khaemba is hell-bent on selling a multi-million referral hospital in his county following what he termed as constant frustration from Members of the County Assembly (MCAs).

Speaking on Monday during a meeting with MCAs, the governor threatened to sell the facility and return the money to the public as he was wrongly accused of misappropriating funds.

“I want to ask residents to allow me to sell the facility and return the money to the public.

“I’m disappointed with some individuals who have reported my administration has misappropriated funds injected to the project.


“No single cent has been wasted and I want the Senate to come and audit the project,” he remarked.

The governor added: ”These noises that I have stolen public money through the facility has to stop and I challenge the county speaker to come up with a special audit team to evaluate the entire project and I’m ready for any consequences.”

The governor was angered by the MCAs action to reduce the budget allocation for the project from Sh330 million to Sh200 million.

Trans-Nzoia governor
County hospital sold
