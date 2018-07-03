INCREDIBLE: See what Japan players did after losing to Belgium

SUMMARY In a photo shared by a FIFA employee, the players left their bench and dressing room spotlessly clean and other teams have been asked to borrow a leaf Marouane Fellaini’s header evened things and just as the match looked destined for extra-time, Kevin De Bruyne charged through the middle and rolled the ball out to Thomas Meunier whose low cross was swept home by Nacer Chadli

Japan lost to Belgium 3-2 on Monday in one of the stand-out matches of World Cup 2018 but despite the painful defeat, the players cleaned their dressing room and left a thank you note (written in Russian).



In a photo shared by a FIFA employee, the players left their bench and dressing room spotlessly clean and other teams have been asked to borrow a leaf.

“This is the Japanese dressing room after losing to Belgium in the 94' minute.

“Thanked their fans in the stadium, cleaned up everything (bench and dressing room) and spoke to media. Even left note with 'thank you' in Russian.





“What an example for all teams!! Privilege to work with!” she wrote.

During the match, Japan had opened up a two-goal lead courtesy of Genki Haraguchi and a superb strike from Takashi Inui but was pulled back by a rather fortuitous goal by Jan Vertonghen.

Marouane Fellaini’s header evened things and just as the match looked destined for extra-time, Kevin De Bruyne charged through the middle and rolled the ball out to Thomas Meunier whose low cross was swept home by Nacer Chadli.

It was jubilation for Belgium and disappointment for the Samurai Blue who had worked their socks off for a result.

They acknowledged their fans’ support and although they failed to go past the round of 16, coach Akira Nishino praised the players for their effort, admitting they were not prepared to bow out in such a manner.



