+ Post your Story

For Enquiries Chat with us on Whatsapp on 0712 538 802

News
INCREDIBLE: See what Japan players did after losing to Belgium
By Vincent Kejitan | Updated Jul 03, 2018 at 12:25 EAT
incredible-see-what-japan-players-did-after-losing-to-belgium
Japan lost 3-2 to Belgium
SUMMARY

In a photo shared by a FIFA employee, the players left their bench and dressing room spotlessly clean and other teams have been asked to borrow a leaf

Marouane Fellaini’s header evened things and just as the match looked destined for extra-time, Kevin De Bruyne charged through the middle and rolled the ball out to Thomas Meunier whose low cross was swept home by Nacer Chadli

Japan lost to Belgium 3-2 on Monday in one of the stand-out matches of World Cup 2018 but despite the painful defeat, the players cleaned their dressing room and left a thank you note (written in Russian).

In a photo shared by a FIFA employee, the players left their bench and dressing room spotlessly clean and other teams have been asked to borrow a leaf.

See Also: These World Cup memes will make you laugh so hard until your sides ache

“This is the Japanese dressing room after losing to Belgium in the 94' minute.

“Thanked their fans in the stadium, cleaned up everything (bench and dressing room) and spoke to media. Even left note with 'thank you' in Russian.


See Also: PHOTOS: Germany stars pack their bags and go home after humiliating World Cup exit

“What an example for all teams!! Privilege to work with!” she wrote.

During the match, Japan had opened up a two-goal lead courtesy of Genki Haraguchi and a superb strike from Takashi Inui but was pulled back by a rather fortuitous goal by Jan Vertonghen.

See Also: Big worry for England fans as Southgate plans on fielding ‘much-changed’ side against Belgium

Marouane Fellaini’s header evened things and just as the match looked destined for extra-time, Kevin De Bruyne charged through the middle and rolled the ball out to Thomas Meunier whose low cross was swept home by Nacer Chadli.

It was jubilation for Belgium and disappointment for the Samurai Blue who had worked their socks off for a result.

They acknowledged their fans’ support and although they failed to go past the round of 16, coach Akira Nishino praised the players for their effort, admitting they were not prepared to bow out in such a manner.

Do you have stories, videos or pictures you would like to share with the world?

Simply click on Post Your Story button placed at the top of the website



Japan
Belgium
World Cup
dressing room
This is a citizen journalism website. The views expressed here do not represent that of the Standard Group Ltd. Read the terms and conditions
COMMENTS
Latest Stories
Popular Stories
Featured Sections
Related Stories
diego-maradona-denies-heart-attack-rumours-says-scare-was-sparked-by-white-wine

Sports

Diego Maradona denies heart attack rumours, says scare was sparked by ‘White Wine’

By Mirror | Wed 27 Jun 2018 01:45pm

nigerian-fan-complaining-after-argentina-loss-lights-up-world

News

Nigerian fan complaining after Argentina loss lights up world

By Vincent Kejitan | Wed 27 Jun 2018 12:10pm

ladies-cristiano-ronaldo-shares-reason-why-he-s-growing-a-beard-during-the-world-cup

Sports

Ladies! Cristiano Ronaldo shares reason why he’s growing a beard during the World Cup

By Robert Abong'o | Tue 26 Jun 2018 09:49am

More From This Author
why-this-governor-wants-to-sell-county-hospital

News

Why this governor wants to sell county hospital

By Vincent Kejitan | Tue 03 Jul 2018 01:52pm

incredible-see-what-japan-players-did-after-losing-to-belgium

News

INCREDIBLE: See what Japan players did after losing to Belgium

By Vincent Kejitan | Tue 03 Jul 2018 12:25pm

why-you-may-soon-pay-to-take-a-selfie

News

Why you may soon pay to take a selfie

By Vincent Kejitan | Tue 03 Jul 2018 11:04am

Top Contibutors
Brian Onyiego

Brian Onyiego

francis wambua

francis wambua

Dominic kule

Dominic kule

Quincy%20Charles Ochieng

Quincy%20Charles Ochieng

Hudson Mukanzi

Hudson Mukanzi

Peter Oteng Ochieng

Peter Oteng Ochieng