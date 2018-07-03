+ Post your Story

Entertainment
Dennis Itumbi clears air on his relationship with Jacque Maribe after her engagement
By Fay Ngina | Updated Jul 03, 2018 at 11:22 EAT
Itumbi clears air on relationship with Jacque
SUMMARY

Dennis Itumbi has cleared the air on his alleged romantic relationship with Jacque Maribe.

Itumbi’s clarification came after Jacque’s engagement, where he congratulated her and wished her well

State House Digital Director Dennis Itumbi has cleared the air on his alleged romantic relationship with Citizen TV news anchor Jacque Maribe.

Itumbi’s clarification came after Jacque’s engagement, where he congratulated her and wished her well.

It all started after Jacque posted pictures of her engagement, where several people started asking about Dennis.

Although there were people who mocked him on the comments section, the State House Digital Director congratulated Maribe and kept his cool.


Rumors of the two dating started when Itumbi sent a birthday cake to Jacque during a live broadcast at the Citizen studio and when he wrote a sweet message to her on his Facebook page as well.

Jacque and Itumbi had an interesting conversation on the comments section after he congratulated her and this is how it went down;

Itumbi: “May Laughter fill your path. May you Live to enjoy life and share the beauty of your love with @jowie.jowi. Congratulations buddy!”

Maribe: “Thanks Dennis. I hear you are allegedly serving pilau soon and that you were allegedly linked to me.”

Itumbi: “@jacquemaribe am telling you. Niko kwa Line-up au sio?”

Maribe: “Ebu we ask @jowie.jowi at this rate but seriously when will this joke that we were apparently a couple ever end?”

Itumbi: When people create their own Facts, believe them and keep a story going, so convinced about our alleged love and now its end…you just smile and live on. Now the current narrative is that you dumped me…if that is what it takes for people to let go the false hype. So be it. Let’s accept you dumped me buddy. Now, let’s do justice to the moment. Congratulations my Friend. It is about you. Congrats. I salute!”

dennis itumbi
jacque maribe
engagement
relationship
