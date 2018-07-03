+ Post your Story

Why you may soon pay to take a selfie
By Vincent Kejitan | Updated Jul 03, 2018 at 11:04 EAT
Photo [Courtesy]
SUMMARY

A Sh100 fee has been proposed for those taking photographs using their mobile phones although details of its implementation are still unclear

Owners of casinos will be required to pay Sh30,000 a month while local musicians who perform with live bands will part with an entertainment permit of Sh1,000 per night will be required

Selfies are one of the most common ways of capturing precious life moments but you may soon pay to do this.

This is according to a proposal by Makueni County as it looks to improve revenues to finance the Sh8.9 billion budget.

A Sh100 fee has been proposed for those taking photographs using their mobile phones although details of its implementation are still unclear.

See Also: PHOTOS: Shock as man takes selfie in front of critically injured woman hit by train getting treatment

Owners of casinos will be required to pay Sh30,000 a month while local musicians who perform with live bands will part with an entertainment permit of Sh1,000 per night will be required.

According to Finance Executive Mary Kimanzi, local operators of film/video shows will pay Sh1,500 per day.

In Nairobi, supermarkets and shopping malls will surrender a share of proceeds from private car parks and sale of packaging bags to shoppers as the county looks for new revenue streams to finance Sh32 billion budget.

Acting Finance Executive Charles Kerich sided with shoppers saying they should not pay for shopping bags especially after spending huge sums of money in the same supermarkets.

“It is unfair that shoppers pay for bags even after spending heftily. I will also be proposing a fee for private parking firms that charge their customers hourly parking rates,” he remarked.

