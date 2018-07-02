+ Post your Story

For Enquiries Chat with us on Whatsapp on 0712 538 802

News
“I tried to resist but one of them hit me on the head with a gun”- Abducted MCA gives chilling narration
By Fay Ngina | Updated Jul 02, 2018 at 12:08 EAT
i-tried-to-resist-but-one-of-them-hit-me-on-the-head-with-a-gun-abducted-mca-gives-chilling-narration
Silale Ward Rep Nelson Lotela
SUMMARY

Baringo MCA, Mr. Nelson Lotela, has given an account of what happened after he was abducted by unknown men

The Silale Ward Rep is currently admitted at the Kabarak University Health Centre for a medical check-up

Baringo Member of County Assembly, Mr. Nelson Lotela, has given an account of what happened after he was abducted by unknown men on Sunday.

The Silale Ward Rep, who found on Monday morning 2 July in Nakuru County, is currently admitted at the Kabarak University Health Centre for a medical check-up.

Speaking from the hospital, Mr. Lotela said the attackers blindfolded him and put him in a car and when he tried to resist, one of them hit him with a gun on his head.

“I tried to resist but one of them hit me on the head with a gun. I lay down, they proceeded to blindfold me and put me into their car and immediately drove away,” he narrated.


According to one of the doctors, the MCA looked confused and weak and complained of neck and shoulder pains.

“When we received him at around 8am, he was a bit weak and looked confused, he had no physical injuries but some of his clothes were torn. We have assessed him for soft tissue injuries because he is complaining of neck, shoulder and pains on the thighs,” said one of the doctors. 

Do you have stories, videos or pictures you would like to share with the world?

Simply click on Post Your Story button placed at the top of the website



Nelson Lotela
missing mca
abducated mca
Baringo MCA
This is a citizen journalism website. The views expressed here do not represent that of the Standard Group Ltd. Read the terms and conditions
COMMENTS
Latest Stories
Popular Stories
Featured Sections
More From This Author
dennis-itumbi-s-response-after-jacque-maribe-s-engagement

Entertainment

Dennis Itumbi’s response after Jacque Maribe’s engagement

By Fay Ngina | Mon 02 Jul 2018 01:56pm

i-tried-to-resist-but-one-of-them-hit-me-on-the-head-with-a-gun-abducted-mca-gives-chilling-narration

News

“I tried to resist but one of them hit me on the head with a gun”- Abducted MCA gives chilling narration

By Fay Ngina | Mon 02 Jul 2018 12:08pm

did-duale-s-remark-on-mercury-sugar-scandal-confirm-jubilee-is-split-into-two-camps

Politics

Did Duale’s remark on mercury-sugar scandal confirm Jubilee is split into two camps?

By Joseph M Ndonga | Mon 02 Jul 2018 08:12am

Top Contibutors
Brian Onyiego

Brian Onyiego

francis wambua

francis wambua

Dominic kule

Dominic kule

Quincy%20Charles Ochieng

Quincy%20Charles Ochieng

Hudson Mukanzi

Hudson Mukanzi

Peter Oteng Ochieng

Peter Oteng Ochieng