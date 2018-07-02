“I tried to resist but one of them hit me on the head with a gun”- Abducted MCA gives chilling narration

SUMMARY Baringo MCA, Mr. Nelson Lotela, has given an account of what happened after he was abducted by unknown men The Silale Ward Rep is currently admitted at the Kabarak University Health Centre for a medical check-up

Baringo Member of County Assembly, Mr. Nelson Lotela, has given an account of what happened after he was abducted by unknown men on Sunday.



The Silale Ward Rep, who found on Monday morning 2 July in Nakuru County, is currently admitted at the Kabarak University Health Centre for a medical check-up. ​

Speaking from the hospital, Mr. Lotela said the attackers blindfolded him and put him in a car and when he tried to resist, one of them hit him with a gun on his head.

“I tried to resist but one of them hit me on the head with a gun. I lay down, they proceeded to blindfold me and put me into their car and immediately drove away,” he narrated.





According to one of the doctors, the MCA looked confused and weak and complained of neck and shoulder pains.

“When we received him at around 8am, he was a bit weak and looked confused, he had no physical injuries but some of his clothes were torn. We have assessed him for soft tissue injuries because he is complaining of neck, shoulder and pains on the thighs,” said one of the doctors.



