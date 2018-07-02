lebron-james-leaves-cleveland-cavaliers-again

SUMMARY The 33-year-old has left his hometown team for the second time in his career having previously departed in 2010 to join the Miami Heat James follows basketball legends such as Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal in wearing the famous Lakers uniform

LeBron James has called time on his stay with the Cleveland Cavaliers, penning a four-year, £116million deal with the Los Angeles Lakers.



The 33-year-old has left his hometown team for the second time in his career having previously departed in 2010 to join the Miami Heat.

He wrote his name into Cleveland folklore by delivering a first championship to the city in 52 years when the Cavaliers won the NBA title in 2015-16.

They rallied from 3-1 down in the best-of-seven final against Golden State Warriors, becoming the first team in NBA history to do so, against a team that had set a league record of 73-9 during the regular season.

In a lengthy statement thanking James, Cleveland owner Dan Gilbert said: "Words do not express the meaning and the feeling this accomplishment brought to the people of Northeast Ohio.

"None of this would have happened if LeBron James did not agree to come back home and lead the Cavaliers to the promised land.

"LeBron is a family man, first. We wish his kids, his wife Savannah, his mother Gloria, and LeBron himself nothing but the best in the years and decades ahead.

"LeBron's connection to Akron, Cleveland and all of Northeast Ohio will most certainly endure as his commitment to the region and his support of many important causes has been impactful to so many kids and families.

"LeBron, you came home and delivered the ultimate goal. Nothing but appreciation and gratitude for everything you put into every moment you spent in a Cavaliers uniform.

"We look forward to the retirement of the famous #23 Cavs jersey one day down the line."

James leaves the Cavaliers as the team's leader in games played, points, rebounds, assists and steals.

He played in all 82 games for the first time in his 15-year career in 2017-18 and becomes the first player in NBA history to lead the post-season in scoring and switch teams during the off-season.

James follows basketball legends such as Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal in wearing the famous Lakers uniform.



