Family of Githurai girl who went viral after singing Alicia Key's 'Girl on Fire' song received threats

The family of Gracious Amani, the girl who went viral after singing Alicia Key's song 'Girl on Fire', has been receiving threats.



According to Amani's mother, Christine Ambuso, the family started receiving threats after the video went viral. ​

"After the video went viral we started receiving threats and at some point, my son was attacked. People started demanding money from us thinking that we have been making money from the video and interviews," said Amani's mother during an interview with Citizen TV.





American RnB sensation Alicia Keys recognized the efforts of Gracious a few days ago.

In an Instagram post on Wednesday 27 June, Alica Keys posted the video of the girl singing and captioned it “Look at this beautiful soul!! SHINE!!!!".?

The video which was first posted by Brit Chantel on Facebook captured the attention of many Kenyans on social media.

Brit, who is from New York, says she was blown away by the voice of the girl asking people to help her go viral.

“So before I came to Kenya I decided to try and limit my social media usage to be present and really take in this amazing experience with our InfluenceHers crew But we’re coming to an end and I had to post this beautiful moment!!” She said.

“While finishing up one of our service projects with Fountain Youth this little girl came up to us as we were leaving and asked to sing a song. Then she blew us away... #undiscoveredtalent…Share, share, help us make her viral!” She added.

Gracious has since been interviewed by leading media houses including BBC Africa and also met Kenyan musician Vivian who wants to record a song with her.



