Sports
Man United targeting Germany World Cup flop to ‘unlock’ Pogba
By Robert Abong'o | Updated Jun 29, 2018 at 12:12 EAT
man-united-targeting-germany-world-cup-flop-to-unlock-pogba
Mourinho wants to sign a German midfielder
SUMMARY

Manchester United are said to be plotting a shock move for a Real Madrid and Germany midfielder 

Jose Mourinho is bent on 'unlocking' Paul Pogba, a task he has failed to complete since joining the side 

It is already obvious that Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho will try to sign another midfielder this summer.

Having already acquired the services of Brazilian midfield maestro Fred, who signed from Ukranian outfit Shakhtar Donetsk for a reported fee of around 52 million euros, Mourinho will look to completely overhaul his midfield and possibly, find a way to ‘unlock’ Paul Pogba.

On Friday morning, June 29, English sports outlet Talksport reported that the Man United boss is considering bidding for Real Madrid and German midfielder Toni Kroos.

Kroos has been one of Los Blancos’ best players since he signed for them in 2014, helping guide them to three consecutive Champions League victories and one League (La Liga) title.

The outlet reports that Man United’s Chief Executive Ed Woodward held talks with Mourinho and Kroos was part of the discussion.

For the most part, this would be the ideal time for the Red Devils to make a move on Kroos, considering Germany’s early exit from the FIFA World Cup.


It is understood that Man United are willing to break the bank to sign the midfielder, with other clubs also preying on the side to see if Kroos makes a move. 

