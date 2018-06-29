As the World Cup takes a break, here are the areas set to experience blackout today – Kenya Power

SUMMARY Kenya Power has listed areas in the country set to experience power outage today These power outages usually allow the company to conduct scheduled maintenance

These power outages usually allow the company to conduct scheduled maintenance. ​

They shutdowns usually run from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm.

Nakuru, Trans Nzoia and Kilifi County will be the regions affected the most.

Here’s the list:

NAKURU COUNTY: AREA – Part of South Lake and North Lake (Naivasha)

Nini farm,Larmona, Sawela Lodge, Sopa Lodge, Longonot Horticulture, Simba Lodge, Gorge Farm, Vandebberg, Florensis, DCK, Finlays Kingfisher, Agribio, Suswa Plains, Narasha Gate, Plantation plant, KenGen Housing, Oseria, Kinja Nurseries, Mundui Farm and Estate, Hippo Point, Kongoni, Crate Lake, Aquila, Kijabe Ltd, Kipkonyo Dispensary, Rainforest Farmland, Maela, Ngondi, Sakutiek and adjacent customers.

TRANS NZOIA COUNTY: AREA – Waitaluk, Nzoia, Tulwet

Waitaluk, Tulwet, Nzoia Water, Nyabomo and adjacent customers.

KILIFI COUNTY: AREA- Ribe, Kaloleni

Ribe Water, Ribe Boys & Girls, Bondora, Maandani, Vishakani, Gotani, Giriama Mission, Chilulu, Mwijo, Viragoni, Kwademu, St. Georges Sec School, Kinarani, Kizurini Police Station and adjacent customers.





Please prepare adequately.



