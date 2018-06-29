Different amounts of tokens for the same amount of money? Kenya Power explains why

SUMMARY Kenya Power has explained why you get different amounts of token for the same amount every time you buy

Do you usually get different amounts of prepaid tokens for the same amount of money everytime you make a purchase?

Kenya Power has sought to answer the question that has left most Kenyans confused.

​

The Kenya Power, in a diagram, explained how the process works by comparing electricity units that were bought by a prepaid customer four times for Sh 1,600.

Here’s the illustration;





Do you have stories, videos or pictures you would like to share with the world? Simply click on Post Your Story button placed at the top of the website

​