PHOTOS: Germany stars pack their bags and go home after humiliating World Cup exit

SUMMARY Germany was the latest team to exit the World Cup after a humiliating 2-0 loss to South Korea The players were pictured departing Russia, disappointment heavily showing on their faces

It is now confirmed! The world will have new World Cup champions this year.

Following Germany’s shameful World Cup exit at the hands of South Korea, many fans have been left bewildered by how such an immensely talented football team can exit the world’s biggest football competition at the group stages. ​

A 2-0 humbling by a Heung Min Son inspired side left was the final nail on the coffin for Joachim Loew’s men, the first time in the team’s history that they’ve exited the competition so early. The last time Germany exited the competition in the group stages was before the end of World War II.

Perhaps their exit lays emphasis to the saying ‘All good things must come to an end’ – no one in their right mind would have thought Die Mannschaft would miss out on the round of 16.

After the game, the German players had no option but to pack their bags and exit Russia. Manuel Neuer, Mesut Ozil and Mats Hummels were among the stars pictured departing with their luggage.

Here are some photos:













Pictures/ Mirror



