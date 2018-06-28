Three other products in Kenyan market that could be poisonous – CS Matiang’i discloses

+ Post your Story

SUMMARY

Interior CS Fred Matiang’i on Thursday divulged that there may be three other products, apart from sugar, in the Kenyan market that are contaminated.

Appearing before the Joint Parliamentary Committee on Agriculture at County Hall to answer questions on sugar that was impounded in the country recently, the CS admitted that there is contaminated sugar in the country adding that tests were being done on other products suspected to be unfit for human consumption.

“It’s important we be truthful to the people. There is some contaminated sugar in the country, & it’s not only sugar.

“Tomato Ketchup, rice, fertilizers, juices and it's not only mercury, copper, and lead!

“Tests are being done on these products,” divulged Matiang’i.

He further added: “We were briefed by a wide range of agencies and I was not alone. The agencies deal with contraband products and they informed us that we are consuming contaminated products not only sugar.

“I don't understand why everyone is focusing on sugar.”

He also issued an apology for his no-show earlier in the week despite being summoned, noting that he is a ‘sincere and dutiful public servant’.

