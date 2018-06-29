+ Post your Story

For Enquiries Chat with us on Whatsapp on 0712 538 802

News
KRA UPDATE: This is what you should now know as filing returns deadline looms
By Vincent Kejitan | Updated Jun 29, 2018 at 08:12 EAT
kra-update-this-is-what-you-should-now-know-as-filing-returns-deadline-looms
Filing tax returns deadline looms [COURTESY]
SUMMARY

The deadline for filing tax returns is June, 30, 2018 and the Kenya Revenue Authority on Thursday gave a crucial update to all taxpayers

“We hereby apologize for the iTax system downtime experienced from late yesterday (Wednesday) to this morning (Thursday)

The deadline for filing tax returns is June, 30, 2018 and the Kenya Revenue Authority on Thursday gave a crucial update to all taxpayers.

Following complaints that a section of Kenyans had experienced difficulties in accessing the site’s features, KRA admitted that there was a system failure for a few hours but the issue had been rectified.

“We hereby apologize for the iTax system downtime experienced from late yesterday (Wednesday) to this morning (Thursday).

See Also: Heavy price to pay for Kenyans who fail to file KRA tax returns by 30th June


“We assure all taxpayers that the system is now up and running smoothly. Our service centres and offices are open to assist you.

“Check your name in the compliant list today,” they posted on their official social media pages.

Failure to file returns by the stipulated deadline will attract a Ksh 20,000 fine.

Earlier this week, it emerged that taxpayers will from next year be allowed to file their tax returns after the June 30 deadline.

The changes, which are contained in the Tax Procedures Act, take effect from July 1 but Kenyans must apply for extension of the tax filing period 30 days before the deadline.

Businesses which file their returns monthly will be allowed to seek extension 15 days before the due date.

Kenyans are in a rush to file taxes to avoid the penalty and long queues have been the norm at KRA headquarters in Times Tower, Nairobi.

Do you have stories, videos or pictures you would like to share with the world?

Simply click on Post Your Story button placed at the top of the website



KRA
tax
returns
deadline
This is a citizen journalism website. The views expressed here do not represent that of the Standard Group Ltd. Read the terms and conditions
COMMENTS
Latest Stories
Popular Stories
Featured Sections
More From This Author
meet-the-two-street-boys-whose-heroic-efforts-saved-lives-during-gikomba-fire

News

Meet the two street boys whose heroic efforts saved lives during Gikomba fire

By Vincent Kejitan | Fri 29 Jun 2018 11:19am

as-the-world-cup-takes-a-break-here-are-the-areas-set-to-experience-blackout-today-kenya-power

News

As the World Cup takes a break, here are the areas set to experience blackout today – Kenya Power

By Robert Abong'o | Fri 29 Jun 2018 11:08am

gikomba-fire-aftermath-of-the-thursday-morning-inferno-photos

News

GIKOMBA FIRE: Aftermath of the Thursday morning inferno [PHOTOS]

By Robert Abong'o | Fri 29 Jun 2018 09:25am

Top Contibutors
Brian Onyiego

Brian Onyiego

francis wambua

francis wambua

Dominic kule

Dominic kule

Quincy%20Charles Ochieng

Quincy%20Charles Ochieng

Hudson Mukanzi

Hudson Mukanzi

Peter Oteng Ochieng

Peter Oteng Ochieng